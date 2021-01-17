The Owensboro Rampage high school hockey team has had to stop a couple of times this season because of COVID-19, but it is 16-8-3 counting games played back to late August.
They were off from Nov. 15 through Dec. 13 because of COVID. The Rampage are the defending Kentucky state high school champions. They play home games at The Edge Ice Center.
“It made an impact because we couldn’t get on the ice,” said Jason Link, head coach of the Rampage varsity team. “We had to adapt, overcome the situation. We did cross fit, we did some stuff outside where we could get far enough apart. We used Vox Cross Fit, I did it with them. We found new ways to practice.”
Brian Holder and Billy Payne are assistant coaches. Bruce Lindsey is the team manager.
Since they returned to the ice, they have been 6-2-1.
“We lost about two weeks, then we came back with restrictions, we could practice without contact,” Link said. “Then we lost about three weeks before December, we didn’t to practice for three weeks and we had about six weeks without games.
“The first time getting to play travel, we won a tournament in Dayton Ohio, we came right out and were ready to go.”
Eli Howard leads the team with 17 goals, while Howard and Ray Sachetti each have 27 points. Sachetti has 15 goals. Branson Link has 14 goals and 26 points. Evan Crang has 14 goals and 24 points. Sachetti and Link each have 12 assists.
Hunter Lehecka has 13 goals and 20 points. Lance Crabtree has 11 goals and 16 points. John Collier has nine goals and eight assists for 17 points.
Zachary Roberts, Ryan Payne, Jackson Lindsey and Erik Whitehed have between 12 and 15 points, and each has eight assists. Xander Brubaker has nine points.
Chandler Link is 9-5-3 in goal. Jake Cissna is 7-3 in goal.
“We’re not dependent on one player,” Jason Link said. “We’ve improved our goal scoring, goals per game have increased, our assists, which is a big deal, have increased. Penalty minutes have dropped.
“We have no freshmen, we’re sophomores and up. The youngest boy is 15 and he’ll turn 16 in a couple of days. We have 11 seniors. We have 20 people on the bench, two goalies and 18 skaters. We play teams that have 11 players, and we have 11 seniors.
“We’ve never had a team with this much talent from top to bottom. Everybody works well together, the chemistry is good because they’ve known each other forever. The energy on the bench is positive.”
The Rampage is in the middle of a big weekend at The Edge Ice Center.
They faced the Northern Kentucky Norse team on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which Owensboro won in a 10-round shootout.
The Northern Kentucky Norse won 4-2 on Saturday.
“We have a great relationship with Northern Kentucky between games, but when its gametime, they play us as tough as anybody,” Jason Link said.
The Rampage will meet Louisville Trinity and Louisville Metro on Sunday at The Edge.
“The energy on the bench is positive, they work so well together, I am so thankful to be a part of this team,” Jason Link said. “We’re family.”
