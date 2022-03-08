The Owensboro Youth Hockey Rampage won a historic third straight KHSHL state championship last weekend in Lexington.
The Rampage beat Saint Xavier out of Louisville 8-0 in the opening round. They were down 2-0 to nemesis Charleston, W.Va. and won 4-3.
They beat Northern Kentucky for a third straight year, this time 4-0 to win the state championship.
“We did the math, and we have seven kids that are on the team, seven that are remaining from the 2020 championship,” Rampage coach Jason Link said.
Xander Brubaker, Zachary Roberts, Branson Link, Dexter Hill, Wyatt Fireline, Clay Howard and Lance Crabtree made up that core group of seven.
“Only seven kids in state of Kentucky history to receive three rings,” Jason Link said.
Goalie Lance Masterson had two shutouts in the state tournament.
“He played phenomenal,” Link said.
There were a lot of players who did the same for the Rampage over the course of the season.
“The season went really well, we were stopped with COVID, we were down for about two weeks,” Link said.
The Rampage got started again with two games against West Virginia by 4-2 each at The Edge Ice Center on Jan. 22. The Rampage won them both.
The Rampage went 4-3 in February, and it prepared them for the state tournament.
“We played the best hockey we have this season, especially this weekend,” Link said. “It was not a fluke, a lot of kids started coming into their own, our sophomores and juniors started to find a rhythm. We play everybody on the team early in the season, we may not be as successful early in the season, but by the end of the year we can play three full periods.”
The Rampage has 17 skaters. Team building has been a big part of the approach for Link, who was named Coach of the Year for the Kentucky High School Hockey League.
“West Virginia got two goals on us in the first period,” Link said. “At the break, our players had watched and told each other ‘if we make this adjustment, and be in these spots, we will be OK’. I just stand on bench and listen to them.”
Winning the state crown made the Rampage eligible for the USA Hockey Nationals on March 24-28 at McKinney, Texas.
Logan Girten, Nathaniel Crang, Evan Crang, Justus Lanham, Hayden Hill, Aiden Sheward, Ray Sachetti, Cole Stranathan, Eli Howard, Gabriel Dugans, Samuel Holder were the other skaters on the Rampage roster
PUCKHOGS SQUIRTS
The Puckhogs Squirt team also had a strong finish in its 10U division over the last few weeks.
Squirt team won two competition banners in the past two weeks. One of those was from the Big Bear Tournament in St. Louis, and the other was for the Tri-State Buckeye Squirt Tournament in Ohio for the Buckeye Travel Hockey League. The Squirt team won both events, going undefeated in the Ohio tournament at Oxford.
“This year the players have enhanced their skills of skating, stick handling, shooting accuracy, and just the fundamentals of hockey,” said Mike Aldrich, the Squirt team coach. “The biggest trait or skill they learned this year was how to play as a team _ one unit, not one self.”
The Puckhogs made a lot of progress from January, getting on a 6-game winning streak in late February.
“In the final tournament, the Buckeye tournament, the score sheet was riddled with assists to our scorers,” Aldrich said. “The learned that any team can win but a team that believes in one another will prevail.”
Parker Pelphrey, David Madej, Crew Alexander, Hollis Rush, Aoi Koike, Miles Ratliff (G), Gage Aldrich, Tommy Madej (G), Kooper Castlen, Cole Edds, Elijah Burton, River Selby, Brantley Wilkerson, Kingston Cunningham, Carson Kippenbrock, Weston English, Nathan Jackson and Axell Koger were on the Squirt team roster.
“It’s been truly amazing to have this coaching opportunity with this amazing group of young men,” Mike Aldrich said.
