The Owensboro Rampage has been getting ready for a special trip to the USA Hockey Nationals next week in Omaha, Neb.
The Rampage won the Kentucky High School Hockey League championship in early March.
They beat Northern Kentucky, which has become something of a rival for the Rampage, 4-1, at The Edge Ice Center for the state title.
“That was anybody’s game the whole time, we just scored two goals in the last five minutes to make that margin,” Rampage head coach Jason Link said. “The first period was 2-0, and they scored five-to-six minutes into the second period, and it stayed that was until last five minutes.”
The Rampage has tried to use a complete team approach, stressing everybody contributes to help team unity.
“What we did leading up to to state, we knew we needed the whole team to win,” Link said. “Some teams work through a few of their best players. We made our entire team the best players. That gave us the advantage, we were able to play everybody on a constant rotation, nobody got tired. We had the two best goaltenders, one goalie won state last year, one won this year.”
Those goalies are Chandler Link and Jake Cissna. Link was in goal for this year’s Kentucky state championship.
“They’re both seniors and phenomenal keepers,” Jason Link said.
Bench depth was strong, and not focusing on one player or one line for success was key as well.
“The positive energy they fed themselves, it made them want to go fight for each other,” Link said.
“It was equitable, everybody played an equitable amount, there were times early in the season where we would play a lot of people, and we might not win the game,” Link said. “We told them we either pay the tax at the front of the season, or later in the season. We had to make the investment early. We worked on development all season; every game was to make us stronger for the state tournament.”
The Rampage are led offensively by Ray Sachetti with 28 goals and 21 assists.
Eli Howard has 27 goals and 16 assists. Evan Crang has 23 goals and 16 assists. Branson Link has 18 goals and 19 assists. Hunter Lehecka has 18 goals.
Getting ready for nationals from a practice perspective has caused some schedule juggling by players.
“The last time we practice will be next Tuesday, and we’ll start leaving Wednesday,” Link said. The team will travel in family groups separately.
There was no National tournament last year because of COVID-19.
The pod play portion of this USA Nationals will be April 15-17 in Omaha. The Rampage would like to reach the elite eight.
“We’re very excited, it’s going to be a fun experience,” Jason Link said. “This is opportunity to go play on the big stage for the fun of it. It’s another opportunity to go one more time before it is really over, no pressure for us whatsoever.”
