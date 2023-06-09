Kentucky football added plenty of experience via the transfer portal this offseason, signing 12 players to help fill its 2023 roster.

It added several projected starters at key positions, including quarterback Devin Leary, running back Ray Davis and left tackle Marques Cox, while also adding depth at positions of need.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.