TAMPA, Fla. — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak.
Lamar Jackson for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Brady, on the other hand, finds himself riding a three-game skid for the first time since 2002 — the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s first year as a full-time starter for the New England Patriots.
Jackson completed all eight of his passes after halftime, and the Ravens (5-3) finished with 231 yards after only running the ball seven times in the first two quarters.
“I feel like we’re very close,” Jackson said when asked if he feels the offense is moving closer to hitting on all cylinders.
“We’re right there, but there’s still room for improvement … the little mistakes we’re still making out there,” the Ravens quarterback added. “We change those and I feel the sky is the limit.”
The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start.
“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” said Brady, who avoided going a second straight game without a touchdown pass by tossing an 8-yarder to Julio Jones in the final minute.
“Until you win ball games consistently, and play four quarters consistently, it is going to be dark,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t get out of it. We just have a lot of work to do, as coaches and as players.”
Jackson beat the 45-year-old Brady for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.
The Ravens (5-3) ran for all but 27 of its 231 yards rushing in the second half, while Jackson finished 27 of 38 passes without an interception, including TD throws of 5 yards to Kenyon Drake and 10 yards to Isaiah Likely in the third quarter.
Baltimore scored on its first four possessions after halftime, with Justin Tucker booting a 30-yard field goal to make it 27-16 with a little over two minutes remaining.
Brady threw his TD pass to Jones with 49 seconds remaining, finishing 26 of 44 for 325 yards without an interception. He was sacked three times.
Leonard Fournette scored on a 1-yard run, and Mike Evans had six receptions for 123 yards for the Bucs.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Travel to New Orleans to face Saints on Monday, Nov. 7.
Buccaneers: Host defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 6.
