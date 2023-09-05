Next man up.
The time-honored football mantra is something Ray Davis took to heart as he begins his final college season at Kentucky.
Stanley “Boom” Williams. Benny Snell. Chris Rodriguez. And now, Re’Mahn Walter Zhamar Jamar Davis, simply known as Ray.
“Having CRod here and then previously Benny Snell here and even ‘Boom’ before that, you see the progress of their running backs,” Davis said. “I just felt it was a good moment to come in and have them pass that torch on to me and for me to be able to pass that torch in person to someone after me.”
Snell is Kentucky’s all-time leading rushing, compiling 3,873 yards from 2016-18.
“Benny was a free-spirited running back,” Davis said. “He did what he wanted. He made a lot of gutsy moves, but those moves worked out.”
Rodriguez finished his career last year with 3,644 yards, which ranks No. 3 all-time.
“I liked how CRod was physical,” Davis said. “We all saw how he punishes defenders. He was going to go out there and give you three to four tough yards, but sometimes seven or eight after contact. That’s really what I loved about him.”
Williams comes in at No. 9 with 2,511 yards, but ranks second and third all-time for yards per carry, averaging 7.10 in 2015 and 6.84 in 2016.
Now comes Davis, a transfer from Vanderbilt where he was one of just four SEC running backs to top 1,000 yards last season. In his Kentucky debut Saturday, he rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-14 win over Ball State.
“I thought he had some really impressive runs and not always the longer ones,” coach Mark Stoops said. “He gave us a nice dimension. They made a couple of misses and he was just getting those extra four, five, six, seven, 10 yards sometimes is a big deal. We know he’s physical and tough and has good vision. But also he can also make people miss.”
More from this section
Davis got Kentucky’s first touchdown of the new season on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard scamper to pay dirt.
“I try not to compare myself to other guys because I am only myself,” Davis said. “But I will say I have really good vision game. I can see holes and I always focus on the secondary contour and what the linebackers are doing, the safety rotation. I would say my IQ just trumps a lot of people and what I need to do pre-snap, post-snap and how strategic I want to make my runs. I know when I need to go full out when it’s time to kind of throttle down.”
“Ray’s on the screws,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. “He just does a great job in practice, his preparation, the way he approaches things. I think he’s just a really good runner. He makes for better blockers. It was nice to see him pop that last one.”
Davis also understands the orchestration needed between running back and offensive line.
“You’ve got to build that trust,” Davis said. “It comes with just being around those guys, talking to them, going out to eat with them. You learn to trust the things they can do well and learn the things they can’t do well.”
Davis, who arrived in January after playing previously at Temple and Vanderbilt, blended quickly with his new teammates.
“It was like your first day at work,” Davis said. “You get the first day jitters out and then you come in the next day and you feel like you’ve been there for three years. That’s how I felt when I walked in the locker room after the first day. The guys embraced me. They took me in and just let me be a part of their family. That was just big.”
The next big thing for Davis was being able to play in front of a large home crowd, something he’s never done at Temple and Vandy.
“It was exciting to run out of the tunnel and you see the whole place screaming and yelling,” Davis said. “It definitely fed into our team and gave us energy. It was just electrifying and it was a lot different than what I’ve been used to just in my years of playing football in general. But it was exciting. It was exciting to see the crowd sticking with us from the start to the end.”
Next man up, indeed.
“The goal is to add one more to the history books and continue that tradition of having a monstrous running back at Kentucky,” Davis said. “CRod did it for however many years he was here, same with Benny. So now it’s my turn, it’s my time to cement myself in the record books.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.