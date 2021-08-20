The two teams meeting in the City-County football game to open the season Friday night will look quite different from last season on both sides of the football.
Apollo High School will have a new starting quarterback and primary ground gainer when it visits Owensboro Catholic.
The Aces will have some familiarity in their offensive backfield but will still seek experience elsewhere when they kick off at 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
“Apollo lost a lot, but they have more coming back than you might think,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “Both of us are going to be breaking in some new players, but they’re capable players. They look good on film, we know we’re going to have to bring our best game to play with them.”
Apollo shut out Catholic 10-0 late last season, but the cast of main players from that game is very different.
The only constant with the matchup last year is that Braden Mundy returns as a strong playmaker for the Aces.
“Last year, at the end, when we put him at quarterback he kind of proved what he could do,” Morris said. “We will use him in multiple positions; he’s going to be that kind of kid for us.”
Lincoln Clancy returns as Catholic’s starting quarterback, although Mundy took over the job late in the season. Mundy will likely be in a pass-catching or running back role now, but at least one person involved in the game thinks Mundy could also be taking snaps.
“We’ve got to know where Braden is at all times, he can play inside slot, he can play anywhere,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “I think we’re going to see him at quarterback, they can get them in that spread, I think we’re going to see all kinds of things. We’ve kind of prepared for that.”
Catholic also has sophomore Hunter Monroe back at running back.
The best advantage Morris can see for his team in this game is how its senior class can play.
“Our senior leaders are very experienced, we only have 10 of them, but all of them have a lot of varsity experience,” Morris said. “We have a big-time playmaker in Braden Mundy. I wouldn’t say that’s our edge or anything, but that is our team strength, our senior leadership, our experience there.”
Apollo will get a glimpse of football life without departed seniors Damian Lovinsky at quarterback and Harold Patterson grinding out yardage in the running game.
Christian Combs, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior quarterback, will get his first snaps as a starter against Catholic.
The Eagles’ top two running backs will be junior Donte Dixon and sophomore Noah Rhinerson.
There are a variety of options to throw the ball to in the Air Raid passing game for Apollo.
“I think we’ll be pretty good, but we’re just scratching the surface of where we can be,” Edge said. “The O-line has improved over the preseason, and that was a pretty good-sized question mark, losing the guys we did up front. Those new kids have come up and played really well on the offensive line. We have to continue to get better, focus on doing what we’re going to do.
“I think Christian has learned a lot of the Air Raid. He and Lovinsky had to cram a lot in last year. This summer our 7-on-7 was good, and what we did in our scrimmage was good to see. Christian goes against our defense every day, he’s done a good job, and he’s got to continue to get better, take what defenses give us. He can recognize everything he needs to in the passing game.”
Both coaches have had their teams work to be in prime condition for the first game of the season, which will be played in the heat and humidity of mid-August.
“Always early in the year you want to make sure you’re in the best physical condition you can possibly be in,” Morris said. “You don’t want to be the first team to gas out. Ball security is so important, special teams, making sure you don’t give away points.”
Going full out in a real game for the first time will be a challenge.
“The biggest thing is we’ve got to play a full game, just having that game speed is the biggest thing,” Edge said. “You’ve got to be in shape, going to have a few kids on both sides of the ball.”
