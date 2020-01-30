From the outset, former Owensboro Catholic High School golf star John Augenstein knew, just knew, that signing with Vanderbilt University was the right thing to do.
What he didn’t know, however, was just how right it would turn out to be.
Augenstein, one of the most renowned amateur golfers in the world, begins his final spring season with the Commodores on Feb. 15, when Vanderbilt competes in the Gator Invitational at Gainesville, Florida.
He can’t believe the end of his collegiate career is near.
“It’s gone fast, it really has, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said Augenstein, a third-team All-American for the Commodores in 2019. “I had a good idea of what it would be like at Vanderbilt, and it’s turned to be all that and much more.
“When I signed with Vanderbilt, I knew what I was getting into and it’s just been a real joy to be part of this program.”
Augenstein credits VU head coach Scott Limbaugh for much of his development in becoming an upper-tier amateur golfer.
“Coach Limbaugh appealed to me right from the start, and he was one of the major reasons I signed with Vanderbilt,” Augenstein said. “We just jelled right from the start, and I think that was because our personalities are similar.
“He’s a tough coach, but he’s loving at the same time — because of the way we’ve interacted, he’s definitely helped me become the player I am today.”
Augenstein said Limbaugh’s combination of intensity and affection is what makes him special.
“In some ways, he coaches like a football coach instead of a golf coach,” Augenstein laughed. “I mean, he’s at our early-morning workouts yelling at us, inspiring us to work harder, and I just love it.
“What that does is build mental toughness, so that when you’re on the course and you’ve got a tough shot, you’re prepared for it. Or, if you’re playing in wind and rain and cold, you’re prepared for it — he’s bred toughness in us, and that can make all the difference on the golf course, in school, and in life.”
An extension of Limbaugh’s impact on Augenstein has been the “family atmosphere” he’s been part of as a Commodore.
“The culture here is special, tight-knit,” Augenstein said. “It makes it easier to excel when you have so much love and support behind you. Anyone who plays golf for Vanderbilt has that type of support.”
As for his role at Vanderbilt this spring, Augenstein — the lone senior on the roster — is clearly the team leader.
“I’m really looking forward to getting started,” he said. “I want to be the captain of these young guys and help us reach our potential. We have a nice mix of guys with experience and younger players, and I’m excited about our possibilities over the next few months.
“We have as much potential as any team out there, and I believe we’re going to show a lot of people this spring what we’re made of.”
Augenstein is also looking forward to reaping the rewards from his superb play in 2019, when he was runner-up in the United States Amateur at Pinehurst, North Carolina, in August, before going 2-1-1 as a member of the victorious Walker Cup team in September at Hoylake, England — where he clinched matters for the U.S. with a 4 and 3 win over Thomas Plumb.
Augenstein’s U.S. Amateur finish earned him exemptions to compete in the Masters and U.S. Open — as an amateur — this year.
The Masters, of course, is up first — April 9-12 in Augusta, Georgia.
“Just a couple months away,” Augenstein said, “and, yes, I’m very much looking forward to it.”
