Having 10 of the Sweet 16 alive in the NCAA Tournament isn’t great. That ranks about 62.5%. A person shouldn’t even be proud of themselves unless they hit 75%, which would be 12 of 16.
Yet, here is where this bracket of doom sat as Sweet 16 games tipped off Thursday night, with half of the Elite Eight being set in those games and the other half getting its chance Friday night.
Wish I had more to be excited about Thursday morning, and there is a strong interest in many of this weekend’s matchups. But putting up good numbers on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament — good bracket numbers, that is — is always the goal of those of us who look at these chances for fun and to see where to find the upsets.
There were 18 first-round wins in my bracket. There were 14 first-round games that were blowups. You don’t have to know much about math to see that kind of ratio was unworkable.
Building up 14 first-round losses means getting behind two of the wrong trendy choices to reach the Elite Eight. That’s also missing on three of the four Midwest Region semifinalists.
Iowa got some late momentum as a Final Four choice, and I should’ve never bought in.
Auburn had been teetering but it still got a No. 2 seed and was taken out in the second round by a surging Miami team.
There had been a lot of love for the Big Orange of Tennessee after its run to the SEC Tournament title. Couldn’t pull the trigger on the Vols to go to the Final Four, but I got burned enough to have them into this weekend.
Rick Barnes not getting out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is a habit, and there seems no signs of breaking it.
The other side of that Orange squashing was the surge Michigan put on to advance two games as an 11th seed.
Considering the carnage in different parts of the bracket, guess I should celebrate whatever is left. More than a few of the teams that I pushed forward in my traditional Thursday morning choices before the first tip-offs were gone before dinner time Thursday night. That’s one of the worst feelings as a spectator of sports.
Didn’t like Memphis in the first round. Did like Alabama.
The East Region got wrecked with picking Kentucky to the Final Four. Also didn’t think North Carolina would put together its last two games, but the Heels were impressive in hanging on against Baylor.
The metrics favored Kentucky to make a Final Four run. The Wildcats passed the so-called eye test for much of the season. They finished with two bad games back to back, and those were the numbers BBN will remember most of all about this season.
Heading into this NCAA Tournament, the SEC was the big-talk conference. After the first weekend of the NCAA, the SEC could be called severely overvalued. Except for Arkansas, the Hogs sent top seed Gonzaga packing Thursday night. Now, Arkansas will play Saturday for a spot in the Final Four. If only I’d picked the right SEC team to get in the Sweet 16.
