If you tuned out to college athletics in the last week or two, teams on the west coast were in the Big 10, Big 12, or maybe they were looking to go coast to coast.
The PAC 12 has ceased to exist, pretty much, while the Big 10 and Big 12 have been adding on, and the SEC is on the top of all of this, it sure seems.
There was a time when all this jumping around in college athletics might have meant an opening for a school like Western Kentucky University, which has been looking for better conference ties for decades. Instead, a mass exodus from CUSA of good programs and teams which take effect this school year left Hilltopper athletics behind again.
There were a number of good, mid-level FCS schools that had good television profiles in sizable metropolitan areas that went from CUSA to the American Athletic Conference. The AAC was reacting to losing Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to the Big 12, which had lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.
That was all ancient history, in light of what started going on more than a week ago now.
All of the switching around had a major effect on men’s basketball in CUSA also, but the league wouldn’t know just how much until after the regular season had ended.
Remember Florida Atlantic?
More from this section
That team ruled the CUSA with a 28-3 regular-season record that stretched to 31-3 after the conference tournament, and FAU earned a No. 9 seed to the NCAA Tournament. Florida Atlantic went 3-0 against WKU in two regular-season matchups and a conference tournament game.
FAU finished a tremendous NCAA Tournament run by reaching the Final Four and ended a magical season 35-4. After all that, FAU waved goodbye to CUSA for a better deal in the American Athletic Conference.
Think CUSA might have benefitted from FAU staying in the league another basketball season or three? Each of FAU’s all-conference picks and conference coach of the year Dusty May, along with his staff, the starting five and all but one of the 15-member roster will return for the 2023-24 season.
That would have been quite a boost for CUSA. Instead, Florida Atlantic joined UTSA, North Texas, UAB, Rice and Charlotte in the AAC.
The departures of those schools was a pretty serious blow to the competition level in CUSA, but that should give WKU a boost in allowing it to rise to the top of what is now a watered down league. WKU should find that to be true in both football and men’s basketball.
Certainly, it would have been better for the Hilltoppers if they could’ve climbed to the top of CUSA by improving their football and men’s basketball programs enough to win those championships — and they were very close in football the last two seasons. WKU men’s basketball had talent over the last few years, but it also had Rick Stansbury as head coach.
While the conference realignment table has turned quickly enough to leave WKU behind before, the school might be able to benefit this time from being the best that’s left at its old homestead in Bowling Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.