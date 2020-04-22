Joe Prince coached his last football game at Owensboro High School more than five years ago, but he remains enamored with and appreciative of everything the program and the school represent.
“Owensboro is a special place,” said Prince, now an offensive line coach at Gar-Field (Va.) High School. “I love OHS, love the atmosphere, love the kids. Everyone there accepts you for who you are.
“My kids (Kal and Ashley) went there and loved Owensboro, and (wife) Jane worked there, too. We were and heavily invested in all that.”
Prince was a four-sport athlete at another tradition-rich institution, Mayfield High School, before accepting a scholarship offer to be an offensive lineman at the University of Kentucky in the early 1980s.
He learned his craft by playing and working for some of the best in the business.
Jack Morris was his football coach at Mayfield, where state championships were expected.
“Coach Morris always believed you could win if everyone did their job,” Prince recalled. “He expected a state championship effort every day.”
At UK, Prince came under the tutelage of Jerry Claiborne, and things didn’t come easy at the outset.
“We went 0-10-1 at UK my first year (1982), which was also coach Claiborne’s first season,” Prince noted. “He wouldn’t accept failure. We would start a practice, get through quite a bit of it, but if we weren’t working like he wanted us to we would start the whole practice all over again.
“He was a great role model because his idea of success extended far beyond the football field. It was about going to class, going to church, being a good citizen.”
As a head coach, Prince spent two seasons at Ohio County, four at Union County, and four at Louisville Eastern before taking the helm at OHS.
Before all of this, Prince spent five seasons as a Red Devils assistant under Gerald Poynter.
“Coach Poynter was a very special man,” Prince recalled. “He taught you to never grab a kid, to not curse a kid — he always saw the best in people. He’d say about a player, ‘He’s a good kid, we just need to help him make better decisions.’ He taught us to treat people the way we wanted to be treated.”
When Prince became head coach at OHS, he faced a rebuilding. The Red Devils went 4-7 in 2003 and 2-8 the following season.
“The first two years were tough,” Prince said, “but I had great support from our principal, Anita Burnette, and our superintendent, Larry Vick — they understood that some things needed to change for us to return to a winning culture.”
The tide began to turn the next season.
“We went to Millersburg Military Institute for camp,” Prince recalled. “One day, things just kind of blew up and we had two seniors, Lee Skinner and Tyson Hamilton, who stood up and spoke for about 45 minutes about what it took to win. We became a team that day, and that may have been the most powerful moment I’ve experienced in coaching.”
The Devils got back on track and by the time Prince was coaching his final OHS team, they were title contenders.
“We played a bunch of sophomores in 2012 and had a bad year,” Prince said, “but we put in a two-platoon system that paid off for us later on.
“The following year we lost in the semifinals to Collins High School, and we came back in 2014 believing we had a shot to win the state championship.”
Reaching the state 4-A finals wasn’t easy.
In the semifinal at North Oldham, the home led 24-21 in the final seconds, but Owensboro — facing a do-or-die situation with six seconds on the clock and 60 yards from paydirt, delivered one of the program’s most dramatic moments.
Quarterback Nick Locher threw up a proverbial prayer — the ball was tipped once by an OHS player and again by a North Oldham player, before KiShawn Walker made the catch and scored to provide the Devils a dramatic 27-24 victory. A video of the play was shown multiple times on ESPN.
“That represented how resilient that team was,” Prince said. “That’s how we played all year.”
In the title game at Western Kentucky University, things didn’t work out as planned even though OHS built a 42-21 halftime lead on Highlands. The Bluebirds, behind superb second-half passing by Beau Hoge (son of former Steelers great Merrill Hoge), scored 28 unanswered points to prevail.
“I felt bad we didn’t win state,” Prince said. “That team had a big heart — a fun bunch to coach.”
After departing OHS, Prince became head coach at Fauquire (Va.) County and stayed four seasons, but it wasn’t like being with the Devils.
“It just didn’t meet my standards,” Prince said.
Nothing like OHS?, he was asked.
“Not even close.”
