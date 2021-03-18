Longtime rivals Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic square off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sportscenter for the boys’ 9th District Basketball Tournament championship.
The defending champion and No. 1 Red Devils (10-5) advanced to the finals on Monday with a 67-43 conquest of No. 4 seed Apollo.
OHS got 21 points from sophomore guard Kenyata Carbon, who scored 11 in the first quarter, 16 points from senior guard Amari Robinson-Wales, and 10 points off the bench from ever-improving sophomore swingman Talas Taylor.
Now, the Red Devils meet an Aces team they easily handled 79-51 on March 9, but Owensboro coach Red Drake knows his contingent must be ready for Catholic.
“It’s a rivalry,” said Drake, whose OHS team defeated Catholic in last year’s district tournament title game, only to lose to the Aces in the championship game of the 3rd Region Tournament.
No. 2 seed Catholic advanced to the finals with Tuesday’s 55-47 victory over No. 3 seed Daviess County — playing without senior swingman Gray Weaver (ankle) and high-scoring sophomore point guard Brian Griffith (22.6 ppg), lost for the season to a knee injury.
The Aces (16-8) were led by junior forward Ji Webb (22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks), junior forward Sam McFarland (13 points, 5 rebounds), and junior guard Braden Mundy (5 assists).
Up next? The Red Devils.
“It’s going to be a hard game,” OCHS coach Tim Riley said. “We need to find a way to cut down our turnovers — they kill you with points in transition, points off turnovers, and offensive rebounds.”
Both teams will advance to next week’s regional tournament, also at the Sportscenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.