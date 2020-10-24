Owensboro limited Grayson County to 113 yards of total offense as the Red Devils remained undefeated with a 41-0 high school football victory over host Grayson County on Friday night in Leitchfield.
The victory lifts OHS to 7-0 overall and 4-0 within the district.
“Our defense led the way in this one,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “Also, our special teams play was very sharp.
“We did what we needed to do tonight.”
Owensboro got the only points it would need on a 46-yard touchdown run by Gavin Wimsatt, taking an early 6-0 lead.
The Red Devils increased their advantage to 14-0 soon after when Wimsatt tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Ben Flaherty and Treyvon Tinsley followed with a 2-point conversion run.
OHS blew the game open in the second period with two more scores — a 12-yard TD pass from Wimsatt to Kindrick Williams, and a 49-yard interception return by Jeremiah Goodwin that made it 28-0.
In the third period, Austin Gough scored on a 4-yard run, and in the fourth quarter Taquan Robinson found paydirt from two yards out.
Wimsatt was solid throughout, finishing 15-of-26 through the air for 228 yards and two TDs, while running for 58 yards on seven carries and a score.
Owensboro wraps up regular season play next Friday night when it hosts Breckinridge County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 41, BUTLER COUNTY 0
The Aces snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominant performance against the homestanding Bears in Morgantown.
“Our team responded the way I hoped they would,” said Catholic High head coach Jason Morris, whose team was coming off a heartbreaking 30-29 Class 2-A district loss at Hancock County. “Our seniors came together and showed great leadership.”
Freshman Hunter Monroe led the Aces, rushing for 136 yards on 18 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Braden Mundy ran for 118 yards on only six carries and scored a touchdown, and Chris Boarman added 67 yards and a TD.
Quarterback Lincoln Clancy added 56 yards passing.
Owensboro Catholic improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2.
The Aces return to the gridiron next Friday night against City-County rival Apollo.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 20, OHIO COUNTY 19
The Fighting Tigers pulled out a one-point victory over the host Eagles at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
Breckinridge County is now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1, while Ohio County slips to 1-5 in all games and 1-4 within the district.
Ohio County is back at home next week for a non-district battle with Butler County.
GRAVES COUNTY 35, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6
The Eagles bounced back from their road loss at Owensboro with a convincing victory over the visiting Mustangs in Mayfield.
Graves County is now 5-2 overall and 4-1 within the district, while Muhlenberg County falls to 0-5, 0-4.
Muhenberg County closes out its season next Friday with a visit to Ballard Memorial.
