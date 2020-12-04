Owensboro High School has advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5-A football playoffs without having to make a tackle.
Louisville Fairdale announced Thursday that it had a positive COVID-19 case on its team and had to forfeit the state quarterfinal playoff game scheduled for Friday at Rash Stadium.
OHS will face an undetermined opponent in the 5A semifinals on Dec. 11 at Rash Stadium.
“My thoughts are with Coach (Louis) Dover and his team, for the health and safety of everyone with them,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said Thursday afternoon. “We’re disappointed for the kids and coaches who had earned the right to play in a regional final.”
OHS has heard the message all season of focusing on what the team can contro, and not giving a lot of thought to what it can’t control.
“We’re going to focus on getting ready for a state semifinal,” Fallin said. “At the moment, we don’t know who opponent going to be.”
Frederick Douglass travels to Southwestern in a 5-A quarterfinal. Bowling Green hosts North Bullitt in another quarterfinal, also called a regional championship game.
If Frederick Douglass wins, OHS will host FD at Rash Stadium on Dec. 11. If Southwestern wins, OHS will host the winner of the Bowling Green-North Bullitt game.
“Today we’re going to focus on us, the things we can clean up that would be applicable to whoever we’re playing,” Fallin said of Thursday. “We’ve got film on all potential opponents, so we’re going to game plan, get one last good lift in with the kids, practice, then we will work Friday as a team.”
With this cancelation as a stark reminder, OHS players will be told to keep contacts down to as few people as possible.
“We want to focus on taking care of ourselves this weekend,” Fallin said. “This is a good reminder of how it could be us tomorrow. If that happened to us, we would want to know we have done everything possible to prevent that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.