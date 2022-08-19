A funny thing happened to the Owensboro High School football team on their way to oblivion last year, following the early-season decision of Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Gavin Wimsatt to depart OHS and enroll early at Rutgers University.
Instead of folding their tents, the ever-resilient Red Devils chose instead to flourish, finishing 12-2, winning 10 consecutive games and reaching the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs — a year after finishing runner-up to state champion Bowling Green.
“It speaks volumes about how our kids handle their business — and to the culture of this program,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “This is why we try to develop the whole team. We had individuals step up and respond to big challenges, our coaching staff continued to work every day, and the run we were able to go on sets an overwhelmingly positive tone for the future.”
OFFENSELast fall, no one stepped up more than quarterback Kasey Boone, who stepped out of Wimsatt’s formidable shadow to complete 92-of-153 passes for 1,430 yards and 23 touchdowns. Now, Boone returns for his senior season.
“We always knew he was capable,” Fallin said of Boone. “We were confident he would be ready when called upon, but he exceeded my expectations. The quarterback is the straw that stirs the drink in our offense, and we expect another big season from Kasey.”
The Devils’ relentless running game, meanwhile, will be paced by Kenyata Carbon, a tough, strong, speedy senior capable of going the distance every time he touches the ball. Despite missing four games to injury last fall, Carbon rushed for 681 yards on just 69 carries and scored 12 TDs. He also caught six passes for 103 yards and three scores.
Sophomore Deion Winstead and freshman Evan Hampton also figure to play major backfield roles.
Key receivers include the dynamic senior trio of Jeremiah Goodwin (34 receptions, 586 yards, eight touchdowns), Khalil Rogers (38-532-7) and Ethan Pendleton (28-30-7). Senior Gus Cecil will also make an impact.
Up front, OHS will go with junior center Jerrick Williams, senior guard Bronson Miller, sophomore guard Jakoven Curry, junior tackle Jakson Lindsey and senior tackle Troy Miller.
“We scored a program-record 635 points last year, and at the start of the season the offense will be our strength,” Fallin said. “We have experience and talent across the board, so I expect big things from this group.”
DEFENSE
Operating out of a multiple 4-2-5 scheme, the Red Devils once again figure to be opportunistic on the defensive side.
The line will feature senior end Sahvon Hines, junior end Courtland Howard, junior nose tackle Jacoryan Miller and senior hybrid Goodwin, who led the squad in sacks (13) and tackles for loss (19) a year ago.
At linebacker, senior Xander Early and sophomore Ethan Gough figure to be prominent, with sophomores Cole Crews and Dereon Crowe also in the mix.
The secondary will feature stat-stuffing strong safety Zach Clark, a senior who last fall led Owensboro with 101 tackles, while intercepting three passes and returning all for touchdowns. Others will be Carbon, senior Kanye Johnson, junior Javion Robinson, sophomore Israel Carter Swanagan, sophomore Jashaun Robinson and junior Taveon Bennett.
“We have high expectations — we have a lot of talent all around,” Fallin said of the defensive unit. “We have a lot of experience at most positions, we need some seasoning at others. And, we’re as deep as we’ve been in a long time.”
SPECIAL TEAMSSenior Drew Lanz returns as one of the state’s most consistent placekickers, and Goodwin is back at punter.
The Devils’ always-potent return game will feature a trio of explosive game-breakers — Carbon, Rogers and Winstead.
“I feel very good about our special teams unit,” Fallin said. “Both of our kickers are very solid, and we have kick returners who can reach the end zone from any spot on the field — this is a strong group.”
OUTLOOKStill in search of the program’s first state championship since 1986, the Red Devils figure to contend for the title again this fall.
“We’ve won 36 games in the past three years, so we’re a senior-laden team that has enjoyed a lot of success,” Fallin said. “Obviously, the expectations are high for our football team, and we have the potential be very good.
“The best thing about it is that we have guys, who despite all of that success, are hungry to become better and hungry to take our program to the next level. As long as we maintain that kind of mindset across the board, we’re going to be in pretty good shape.
“We’re eager to get started and to see what we can become.”
