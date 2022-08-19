A funny thing happened to the Owensboro High School football team on their way to oblivion last year, following the early-season decision of Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Gavin Wimsatt to depart OHS and enroll early at Rutgers University.

Instead of folding their tents, the ever-resilient Red Devils chose instead to flourish, finishing 12-2, winning 10 consecutive games and reaching the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs — a year after finishing runner-up to state champion Bowling Green.

