Kenyata Carbon put together nice individual statistics as a driving force for the Owensboro Red Devils this season, but mere numbers come nowhere close to defining what he has meant to one of the commonwealth’s most tradition-rich programs.
Indeed, the fast, quick and strong 5-foot-11 junior guard averaged team-high totals of 20.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, shot 50% from the floor, including 34% from distance, and bagged 77% of his free throws — helping OHS win 20 of 27 regular-season games.
Such production played a role in the supremely athletic Carbon — also a Red Devil football star — being selected the 2021-22 Messenger-Inquirer Boys’ 3rd Region Player of the Year.
“My game has gotten better through scoring, defense and rebounding over the past couple of seasons,” Carbon said, “but where I think I’ve really improved is my playmaking.
“I try to get everyone involved, because I want them to be able to step up and produce when team’s double team me or Amari (Robinson-Wales). I want them to be confident they can make a play, make a shot when we need it — we’re a better basketball team when we have everyone making contributions.”
Red Devils head coach Rod Drake has always acknowledged Carbon’s contributions to the cause.
“He’s a warrior, a gamer — the kid comes to play every day in practice, every time we step on the court in a game,” said Drake, who has won KHSAA state championships for OHS as a player (1980) and a coach (2015). “He gets after it at both ends of the floor, and he’s a very strong rebounder, especially for his size.
“Kenyata is a natural team leader because he sets the right example for everyone out there. He’s never satisfied with the way things are, either for himself or for our group. He’s always striving to get better individually and for us to be better as a team. As a coach, that’s the kind of player and leader you’re looking for.”
Carbon says he has learned plenty from Drake.
“I was told long ago that if my shot wasn’t falling I could still help the team in a lot of other ways, including defense and rebounding, and I think that’s where all the effort comes into play,” Carbon said. “By giving 110% every time I’m out there, I know things are going to work out — that it’s going to lead to me scoring in other ways, even if my shot isn’t going down.
“Coach Drake provides lessons on anything you need to know, in basketball and in life. And, you’re going to get things straight from him. He’s going to shoot you the truth, going to tell it like it is; he’s always going to keep it honest.”
Carbon’s work on the gridiron for Owensboro has always been eye-catching. In 2021, despite missing four games with a leg injury, he rushed for 681 yards on only 69 carries and scored 12 touchdowns, caught three passes for 103 yards and three TDs, scored on a kickoff return, and on defense made 47 tackles and four interceptions.
At the moment, however, he is laser-focused on hoops.
“I really love basketball; I just love playing the game,” Carbon said. “I really get a lot of joy out of playing and competing as hard as I can. I always want to be my best, and I always want the team to be the best it can be, too. The competition really drives me. It always has, and it always will.”
