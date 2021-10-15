Zach Clark has stepped up as a leader this season for the Owensboro High School football team.
And, for the second consecutive season, the rangy 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is one of the Red Devils’ top defensive performers from his nickel back position.
“I think it’s been important for me to become one of the leaders of this team,” said Clark, whose Red Devils travel to Graves County on Friday for what amounts to a Class 5-A Region 1, District 1 championship game against the Eagles. “We lost a lot of senior leaders from last year’s team and I knew, even as a junior, being a leader for this team would be one of my key roles.
“I came into this season trying to be more of a team player than a self player, and I’m trying to be a good role model and set the best example I can for our younger players, in particular.”
Clark, the Red Devils’ leading tackler (46), spends plenty of time each week studying film.
“I probably watch an hour or two of film a day,” said Clark, also a sprinter for the OHS track and field team. “It’s the best feeling in the world to step on the football field knowing you’re as prepared as can possibly be to play the game.”
He also loves playing his position, which allows him to roam from side to side, depending on the opposing team’s offensive scheme and set.
“The best part is that I can make different kinds of plays,” Clark said. “Being prepared and have that split-second of advantage, knowing where the play is headed, is what makes it so fun to play defense the way we do. I love it.”
He also loves being a Red Devil, according to OHS head coach Jay Fallin.
“No one on our team loves that aspect of it any more than Zach,” Fallin said. “Some kids love the idea of it, but Zach loves the day-to-day grind of what it means to be the best you can be in our program.
“He loves every moment in practice, he loves every moment in games.
“You will not find anyone who works harder, plays harder or cares more than Zach. His intensity and desire propelled him to have more success than most sophomores would ever have at this level, and that’s just carried over into his junior season.”
In 2020, Clark emerged as a key figure on a Red Devils team that won 12 consecutive games before falling to Bowling Green, 17-7, in the KHSAA 5-A state championship game — finishing third on the team in total tackles (56), intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble.
Clark said becoming a Red Devil as a freshman in 2019 pushed his passion for the sport into overdrive.
“I already had a passion for football because I’ve always loved the game so much,” Clark said, “but when I joined this program, knowing the history and tradition around it, that just propelled me to another level of passion and intensity, and I’ve been that way ever since — being part of this program is like being in a family.”
Now, Clark and the Red Devils hope to make another strong run in pursuit of the program’s first state championship since 1986.
“We just need to continue to communicate well on the field; I feel like that’s a real key thing for us,” Clark said. “That, and we just need to play together, just continue to be a family on the field.
“I like our team, and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the regular season and the postseason — these are the moments you work for, this is what it’s all about.”
