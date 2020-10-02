GREENVILLE — The Owensboro Red Devils made quick work of overmatched Muhlenberg County on Thursday night.
Junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt tossed three first-half touchdown passes, senior running back Ethan Avery reached paydirt three times, and the unbeaten Devils rolled over the Mustangs 55-0 in a Class 5-A high school football game at Mustang Stadium.
OHS is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district play entering next week’s City-County showdown with rival Owensboro Catholic at Steele Stadium.
“The varsity defense did not surrender a first down and (Muhlenberg) had negative yardage at halftime, so the defense came to play,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “Also, our special teams play was better tonight and that was encouraging to see.
“We were really efficient offensively throughout the first half, making the plays we needed to make to take early control of the game.”
Owensboro opened the scoring on its first play from scrimmage, with Avery breaking loose for a 41-yard touchdown scamper.
The Red Devils increased their lead to 14-0 midway through the first period when Wimsatt completed a 23-yard TD aerial to Avery.
On Owensboro’s third possession, sophomore Khalil Rogers was on the receiving end of a 19-yard scoring pass from Wimsatt as the Red Devils pushed their advantage to 21-0.
After another 3-and-out by the Mustangs, the Red Devils made it 28-0 at 0:39 of the first period when Wimsatt connected with senior Treyvon Tinsley for a 28-yard scoring pass.
OHS went on top 34-0 early in the second period when senior Ben Flaherty returned a punt 66 yards for a score.
Avery scored from 41 yards out at 8:25 of the second to make it 41-0 — prompting the KHSAA-mandated running clock for the rest of the contest.
The Red Devils increased their lead to 48-0 just before intermission when senior Austin Gough rammed into the end zone from three yards out.
The only touchdown in the second half was supplied by sophomore Kenyata Carbon, who scored on a 10-yard run at 7:30 of the third quarter.
Statistically, it was all red and black in the first 24 minutes, with Owensboro rolling up 255 yards of total offense.
Wimsatt was 9-of-12 through the air for 130 yards and three TDs and also carried the ball three times for 51 yards. Avery rushed for 71 yards on five carries with three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving.
“Gavin was really good again,” Fallin said, “and Ethan just continues to go out there each week and do great things for our football team, in addition to being an outstanding senior leader.”
For the game, Owensboro finished with 353 yards of total offense, while limiting Muhlenberg (0-4, 0-3) to 44 yards.
OWENSBORO28-20-7-0 — 55
MUHLENBERG COUNTY0-0-0-0 — 0
O-Avery 41 run (Lanz kick)
O-Avery 23 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 19 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Tinsley 28 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Flaherty 66 punt return (run failed)
O-Avery 31 run (Lanz kick)
O-Gough 3 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 10 run (Lanz kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.