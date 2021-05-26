Owensboro High School beat Muhlenberg County 4-1 in a baseball game Tuesday at Greenville.
The Red Devils got Cayden Ray going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Elijah Hampton was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kindrick Williams was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brady Benjamin was credited with two RBIs.
Connor Hallmark pitched five innings, giving up two hits. Trevor DeLacey struck out two in two innings of relief.
OHS got seven hits and committed five errors.
Kadin Ray was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Muhlenberg County.
The Red Devils are 6-20. Muhlenberg County is 10-16.
McLEAN COUNTY 8, RUSSELLVILLE 0
Will Logsdon drove in three runs with a double to help lead the Cougars to a win in Calhoun.
Kamden Level added a double, a triple and an RBI for McLean County (10-18), while eighth-grader Mason Lovell struck out four batters and allowed just one hit in six innings.
Russellville fell to 2-30.
RUSSELLVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
McLEAN COUNTY 206 000 x — 8 5 2
WP-M. Lovell. LP-Roberts. 2B-Level, Logsdon (M). 3B-Level (M).
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11, GRAYSON COUNTY 1
Emma Rose went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and struck out five batters in the circle for the five-inning win in Greenville.
Jaycee Noffsinger finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for the Lady Mustangs (13-12), who snapped a four-game losing skid. Macy Cotton drove in a pair of runs with a double, and Karissa Pendley went 2-for-3 with a double.
Grayson County fell to 6-25.
GRAYSON COUNTY 000 01 — 1 5 2
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 500 42 — 11 13 1
WP-Rose. LP-Lindsey. 2B-Pendley, Noffsinger, Cotton (M). HR-Rose (M).
SOUTH WARREN 1, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Camille Conkright went 2-for-4 at the plate as the Lady Aces fell to No. 1 South Warren at Parents Park.
Emily Reynolds struck out 12 batters for the Lady Spartans (30-1), and Caroline Pitcock drove in the winning run in the sixth.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 19-11.
SOUTH WARREN 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
WP-Reynolds. LP-Hatchett. 2B-B. Hamilton.
LATE MONDAY CLASS A TRACK
Hancock County had several competitors win in the KHSAA Class A Regional Track and Field Championships on Monday at Green County High School in Greensburg.
Isabella Ross won the girls’ 1,600-meter race for Hancock County in 5:47.50.
Alex Kratzer won the triple jump for Hancock County with 29-2. Owensboro Catholic’s Carol Staples was second with 28-10.
Kratzer was second in the girls’ long jump at 13-9. Staples was third at 13-8.5.
Kratzer was second in the 300 hurdles with 53.18.
Hancock County was second in the girls’ 4x400 relay in 4:46.38. Sydney Weatherholt, Erica Lindsey, Alaina Rudd and Ross ran the relay.
Sebastian Freddle was second in the boys’ 110 hurdles for Hancock County with 17.79.
The top two finishers in each event automatically advance to the state track and field meet.
