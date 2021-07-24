OHS to host BG in Aug. 6 scrimmage
All is well this summer with the Owensboro Red Devils, who are looking to take the final step this season to achieve the proud program’s first high school football championship in 35 years.
“Everything is going very well,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin, whose summer roster includes 75 players. “It’s been great to have a sense of normalcy with summer prep after COVID restricted us so much last year.
“We have a lot of veteran players and we’re certainly experienced in spots, but also going to be young in some spots, so we’re looking to fill the holes that needed to be filled.
“As we move forward, we’ll learn more about how the depth chart is going to come together.”
Last summer, the Red Devils and every other high school team in Kentucky were forced to cram only three weeks of preparation for the opening week of the season, and Fallin is thankful that’s not the case this time around.
“We’re back to a more normal pace of installation of the offense, defense and special teams,” Fallin said. “It’s much, much better to be back on a normal timeline and routine in terms of preparing for the season.
“I feel real good about what I’ve seen so far from our football team. At the start of summer workouts, we worked very hard on our conditioning and now we’re moving forward with the other phases of the game.
“We don’t go longer than two hours with our practices, but we film everything and we watch practice film — I firmly believe that’s the only way to get better. To me, reps are everything — that’s what builds the consistency you must have to be a sound football team.”
Ironically, the last opponent Owensboro faced on the gridiron will be the first it will face this year, as longtime rival Bowling Green — which beat OHS 17-7 to win the 2020 Class 5-A state championship — will come calling to Rash Stadium for the team’s first scrimmage game on Aug. 6.
“Obviously, they’ll be a good test for us right out of the gate,” Fallin said of the Purples. “(Bowling Green head coach) Mark Spader and I put this together not long after last season’s state finals.
“We open with St. Xavier and they have a tough early-season schedule, too, so a scrimmage like this will benefit both programs heading into the regular season.”
OHS, which finished 12-1 last season and has won 24 of 27 games in the past two years, opens at home on Aug. 20 against St. X, which is coached by former Bowling Green mentor Kevin Wallace.
