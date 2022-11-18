“Leave no stone unturned” is the mantra for the Owensboro High School football team, which plays host to Louisville Fairdale in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Rash Stadium.
“At this time of the season we want to make sure we check all the boxes,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “We want to be mentally, physically and psychologically ready to play this game against a very good Fairdale team that’s been on a nice run for several seasons.
“We’ve put more and more focus on working as a team in practice — we just want to make sure we’ve got everything covered in our preparation for this football game.”
After being blown out 36-0 in its season opener at Class 2-A powerhouse Beechwood, Fairdale has won 11 games in a row and has pitched shutouts in its last four outings — outscoring their opposition by a staggering 433-72 margin for the season.
“They’ve won two playoff games in three of the past four seasons,” Fallin said of the Bulldogs, who last week posted a 22-0 victory over visiting Atherton. “They’ve emerged as the premier 5-A team in their area.”
Running the show for the Bulldogs is senior quarterback Donnelly Tran, who has completed 86-of-178 passes for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.
A solid and balanced running game is paced by senior Darnel Herzog, who has rushed for 848 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior Yanni Pearson (717 yards, 9 TDs) and senior Lazarus Vance (355 yards, 6 TDs) are also in the mix.
Tran’s primary receiver is explosive senior wideout Jayshawn Shannon, who has 37 receptions for 758 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Fairdale’s potent defense is anchored by versatile senior end-linebacker Daniel Winburn, who leads the squad in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (11). Junior linebacker Maki Duncan leads in total tackles with 69.
Owensboro (10-2) is coming off a hard-earned 27-21 second-round conquest of visiting Greenwood — the team’s eighth consecutive victory.
The Red Devils continue to be led by senior Kenyata Carbon, one of Kentucky’s premiere running backs, who has rushed for 1,316 yards and 22 touchdowns. Teammate Deion Winstead, a sophomore, is next with 504 yards and 11 scores.
The Red Devils attack is directed by senior Kasey Boone, who has completed 102-of-166 passes for 1,362 yards and 14 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
Boone’s favorite receiver has been senior Khalil Rogers, who has 32 receptions for 372 yards and seven touchdowns. Another senior, Ethan Pendleton, has caught 23 passes for 307 yards and five scores.
Last week, Greenwood limited OHS to only 49 yards through the air, but the Red Devils’ ever-potent running game picked up the slack wth 227 yards on 29 attempts and four TDs.
Owensboro’s stellar defensive unit features senior Jeremiah Goodwin, who leads the team with 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Xander Early has 59 total tackles, and Zach Clark has 57.
Javion Robinson, Carbon and Winstead each have two interceptions.
“We’re a little banged up in some areas, but we always have confidence in the guys we put on the field,” Fallin said. “We need to be prepared to play for four quarters in every phase of the game — offense, defense and special teams.”
Playing in the friendly confines of Rash Stadium should be of considerable help, Fallin acknowledged.
“It can’t be overstated how important it is to be able to play at home this deep in the playoffs,” he said. “For a variety of obvious reasons, including the chance that it will be 25 degrees at kickoff, this is a huge factor that we need to take advantage of.”
A victory tonight would put the Red Devils in the 5-A state semifinal round for the fourth consecutive season. OHS reached the state championship game in 2020, falling to longtime rival Bowling Green.
