Facing adversity that would have wrecked some teams right out of the gate, the Owensboro Red Devils nonetheless put together an outstanding football season in 2019.
Despite the loss of star running back I’Monte Owsley for the entire season and the loss of star linebacker Austin Gough for most of the regular season, OHS finished 12-2, won 11 consecutive games and reached the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
Now, the tradition-rich Devils are looking for more.
“We not only have a great group of football players, but also a great group of young men,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “This is a team that has come back ready to work, eager to get better.
“These players care about each other, they like each other, and they’ve shown great effort and heart in the preseason.”
“I think it’s clear that this year’s team is picking up where last year’s left off — we’re excited to begin the season and to see where it takes us.”
OFFENSEThe Devils’ spread attack will be directed by one of the most highly-sought recruits in America in quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior who is highly-ranked nationally in the Class of 2022.
As a sophomore last fall, Wimsatt completed 192-of-351 passes for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for 564 yards and 12 TDs.
“Gavin is extremely talented,” Fallin said. “He’s already a great leader, and now with a year of varsity experience behind him, he’s come back more confident and poised. He has a firm grip on the offense and what we’re trying to do.”
At running back, Owensboro will go with senior Ethan Avery, who rushed for 681 yards and 10 TDs in 10 games in 2019.
The receiving corps is led by seniors Treyvon Tinsley, the program’s career leader in TD receptions (21), and sure-handed Ben Flaherty. Others expected to catch passes are senior Steven Stevenson and sophomore Kahlil Rogers.
The line in anchored by senior tackle Justin Millay, another FBS prospect, along with senior tackle Logan Palmer, senior guards Zack Humphrey and Levi Madwell and junior center Ryland Chaney.
“The formula for success will be to eliminate penalties and stay ahead of the sticks,” Fallin said. “We want to take what the defense gives us and create mismatches.”
DEFENSEOwensboro will operate out of a multiple-defensive set.
Up front, the Red Devils will go with junior Kendrick Williams, sophomore Sahvon Hines, Palmer, sophomore Zach Clark and junior Tramel Barksdale.
Another highly-sought recruit, Gough, will anchor the linebacker unit, which will also include fast-improving sophomore Jeremiah Goodwin. Two years ago, as a sophomore, Gough was one of the state’s best defenders (131 tackles), earning Associated Press first-team All-State recognition.
“A great football player,” Fallin said of Gough, “and a great leader.”
OHS will feature a fast, athletic and deep secondary that will include contributions from Stevenson, junior Javius Taylor, junior Maurice Moorman, senior Javonte McHenry, Flaherty, sophomore Ethan Pendleton and sophomore Kenyatta Carbon.
“We graduated several seniors on defense,” Fallin said, “but we have a group of kids here who are mature and come to work every day intent on becoming better players.”
SPECIAL TEAMSSophomore Drew Lanz and junior Aiden Roberts will see action at placekicker, with Wimsatt once again set to handle the punting chores.
OHS features a host of dangerous returners, including Tinsley, Flaherty, Rogers and Carbon.
“We always take pride in our special teams,” Fallin said. “A lot of games are won or lost in the third phase of the game.
“Our intention is to always be strong in this area, and I believe we’re set up to be strong again this season.”
OUTLOOKHaving traveled deep into the postseason in 2019, the Red Devils are pumped for the new season.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to play, and we want to make the most of it,” Fallin said. “Last year’s team set the bar for us, and we’ve come back this year with the right mindset and attitude — to become better every day through hard work and to grow closer as a team as we go along.
“We’re hopeful and excited, and these kids we have this season are eager to achieve more success.
“We feel like we can compete with every team on our schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.