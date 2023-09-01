When Daviess County and Owensboro line up across from each other Friday night at Reid Stadium, it’ll be a rare sight — both teams looking for their first victory after the first two weeks of the season.
For Daviess County, which has played some of the best football in program history over the last several seasons, it’s a chance for the Panthers to rectify their shortcomings after a pair of shutout losses to Warren East and City-County foe Owensboro Catholic.
For Owensboro, which remains one of the most tradition-steeped programs in the commonwealth, it’s an opportunity for the Red Devils to move past a pair of 14-point losses against two of the state’s top teams in Christian Academy-Louisville and Bowling Green.
Either way it plays out, both teams are hungry to get into the win column. After all, it’s unfamiliar territory.
The last time both teams began their campaigns at 0-2 was nearly two decades ago in 2004 — and that season, they actually both started out 0-3. That won’t happen this time around.
In its first two outings of 2023, Owensboro is averaging 21 points per game on 194.5 yards per game. The Red Devils haven’t yet been able to kick their potent running attack into high gear, but you can also chalk that up to facing off against two premier defensive units.
OHS has been led by junior quarterback Trevor DeLacey, who’s thrown for 405 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions, along with 82 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He’ll face a Daviess County squad that’s surrendered 200.5 passing yards and 103 rushing yards per contest to opponents.
Across the field Friday night will be Daviess County, still in search of its first points of the year.
The Panthers have been limited to only 130.5 yards per game in their first two games, with most of that production coming on the ground. Senior Dartez Basham has rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries, while sophomore Jace Hunt has carried the ball for 54 yards on 14 attempts. DC has yet to find its rhythm in the passing game, which had been the Panthers’ strength over the last several years.
Though both teams are seeking their first win, OHS and DC enter Friday’s matchup in different stages of their development. The Red Devils presented challenges to their opponents in the first two weeks before eventually coming up short, while the Panthers are still looking for the big plays that have become synonymous with their program.
Owensboro has won the last five matchups — and 17 of the last 18 — but the last three meetings have all featured relatively tight results. In 2020, Owensboro won 42-34 at Rash Stadium; in 2021, the Red Devils pulled out a 49-42 win at Reid Stadium; and last season, OHS claimed a 24-14 home victory.
Despite the series history, don’t expect either team to bring anything less than 100%.
Coaches say it all the time: When it comes to rivalries, throw any records, stats or results out the window. This game isn’t any different.
Neither team should be reaching the desperation stage, especially since it’s only a few weeks into the season, but also neither side is happy with their production so far.
By the time the dust settles Friday night, one team will have climbed back into the win column while the other will be staring at the reality of an 0-3 start. The season is far from over, of course, but both squads’ district slates are quickly approaching — and getting on the right track is crucial before it’s too late.
