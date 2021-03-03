It didn’t take Owensboro long to establish dominance in its 9th District boys’ basketball showdown with Apollo on Tuesday night.
Powered by sophomore guard Kenyata Carbon, the Red Devils raced to a 19-1 lead and never looked back in a never-in-doubt 91-56 conquest of the visiting Eagles at the OHS gymnasium.
“We shot the ball well in the first half and that opened things up for us,” OHS head coach Rod Drake said. “Kenyata got it going for us in the first half and Amari (Robinson-Wales) took care of things in the second half.
“We played a lot if guys tonight and got a lot of production from our bench, and that’s something we’ve been looking for. We’re still learning about our team, and I like where we are right now.”
Carbon was 5-of-5 from the floor in the first quarter, including four 3-pointers, to help the Red Devils (7-4) take a 22-5 lead at the first break.
In the second period, reserves Talas Taylor, Jalen Rogers and Maurice Moorman combined for 19 points in a 25-point quarter that saw Owensboro build its lead to 47-20 by intermission.
“They’ve got quick feet, they get in the passing lane, and they speed you up,” first-year Apollo coach Mark Starns said. “That’s what Owensboro’s teams have always done, and that’s what they did here again tonight.
“They don’t care if they miss a shot. If they miss one, they just go back after it. To be effective against Owensboro. you have to rebound the basketball.”
Robinson-Wales got hot in the third quarter, going 5-of-5 from the floor, and OHS carried a commanding 67-37 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Keyed by Cameron Frantz, the Eagles scored nine of the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to slice their deficit to 23, but Robinson-Wales answered with five straight points to rebuild the lead to 28. Apollo (3-11) never got closer than 24 thereafter.
Robinson-Wales, finishing 8-of-12 from the field, led all scorers with 19 points — 17 coming after halftime. He added six rebounds, three steals, and three assists. Carbon, going 6-of-8 from the floor, finished with 17 points, four steals, and three assists.
In addition, OHS got 12 points from Moorman, seven rebounds from Ethan Pendleton, and four assists each from Chris Glover and Cayman Powell.
The Devils made 37-of-63 floor shots for 59%, hit 10-of-17 free throws (59%), won the rebounding battle (41-31), and turned the ball over 12 times.
Apollo was led by Frantz, who scored 18 points. Dan St. Claire produced 12 points and eight rebounds, and Landon Hamilton had 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Eagles were 21-of-53 from the field (40%), went 12-of-24 from the foul stripe, and turned the ball over 17 times.
OHS visits Bowling Green on Wednesday, and Apollo is back in action Thursday at Butler County.
APOLLO 5-15-17-19 — 56
OWENSBORO 22-25-20-24 — 91
Apollo (56) — Frantz 18, St. Claire 12, Hamilton 11, Kelly 6, Fitzgerald 5, Ward 2, Bowman 1, Girvin 1.
Owensboro (91) — Robinson-Wales 19, Carbon 17, Moorman 12, Pendleton 9, Glover 8, Taylor 7, Rogers 6, Goodwin 5, Hinton 4, Powell 2, Johnson 2.
