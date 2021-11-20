The Owensboro Red Devils were at their state championship-contender best on Friday night.
Scoring early, often and in myriad ways, OHS crushed overmatched Bullitt Central 56-12 at Rash Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs -- garnering the program's third consecutive Region 1 title in the process.
Now, for the third straight season, the Red Devils (12-1) will face Frederick Douglass (12-1) next Friday in the state semifinals -- this time in Lexington -- in a rubber-match scenario. Douglass won in 2019 in Lexington and OHS won last season at Rash to reach the state championship game.
The other 5-A semifinal will feature South Warren (12-1) at unbeaten and top-ranked Woodford County (12-0).
"This is the time of year when you want to be playing your best football and I thought we were at our best tonight," Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. "We were ready to play this game and I was proud of the way we executed on offense, on defense, and on special teams.
"We got contributions from a lot of people on both sides of the football, Maurice Moorman was outstanding on special teams, and it helped us reach the state semifinals for the third straight season, which is a hard thing to do."
Owensboro got on the board midway through the first period when the dynamic Moorman electrified the crowd with a 71-yard punt return to put the Red Devils on top, 7-0.
Then, following a stupendous interception near midfield by the Devils' Kanye Johnson, OHS swiftly marched 53 yards in only four plays -- going on top 14-0 at the 3:42 mark when Tramel Barksdale found paydirt from 23 yards out.
On the first play of the second quarter, junior quarterback Kasey Boone hooked up with Jeremiah Goodwin, and the junior streaked 67 yards down the near sideline for a touchdown that made it 21-0.
Less than two minutes later, after a 3-and-out sequence from the Cougars, Ethan Pendleton was on the receiving end of a 29-yard TD strike from Boone that pushed the Red Devils in front, 28-0.
Midway through the second, Barksdale scored on a 29-yard run to provide Owensboro a commanding 34-0 advantage.
Bullitt Central (9-4) responded with a 12-play 71-yard scoring march of its own -- Zach Shofner scoring from a yard out with just nine seconds remaining in the half.
Alas, the Cougars made the dire mistake of squib-kicking to Moorman, who picked up the football and raced 75 yards for a back-breaking TD on the final play of the half. Boone's 2-point conversion pass to Kenyata Carbon made it 42-6 and ensured a KHSAA-mandated running clock throughout the second half.
On the first play from scrimmage after intermission, Carbon scored on a 52-yard sprint that increased the Red Devils' lead to 49-6.
Early in the fourth period, OHS scored its final touchdown -- a 21-yard pass from reserve quarterback Trevor DeLacey to Taquan Robinson.
Bullitt Central got another TD from Shofner, this time on a 10-yard run with 2:23 remaining, to account for the final margin.
Owensboro, which has won 12 games in succession since an opening-night loss to 6-A power St. Xavier, ran for 194 yards and passed for another 145, to finish with 339 yards of highly efficient total offense.
Barksdale carried 11 times for 100 yards and two scores, Carbon carried twice for 72 yards and a TD, and Boone connected on 4-of-9 passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Red Devils' defense limited the Cougars to only 169 yards of total offense, most of it coming from Shofner, who gained a game-best 124 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.
"Our defense is playing very good football," said Fallin, whose squad has produced three running-clock victories in as many playoff games this fall.
Owensboro, which has now won 36 of its last 40 games dating back to the start of the 2019 season, improved to 5-0 all time versus Bullitt Central.
BULLITT CENTRAL|0-6-0-6 -- 12
OWENSBORO|14-28-7-7 -- 56
O-Moorman 71 punt return (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 23 run (Lanz kick)
O-Goodwin 67 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Pendleton 29 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 29 run (kick failed)
BC-Shofner 1 run (pass failed)
O-Moorman 75 KO return (Carbon pass from Boone)
O-Carbon 52 run (Lanz kick)
O-Robinson 21 pass from DeLacey (Lanz kick)
BC-Shofner 10 run (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.