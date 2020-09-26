A week after surviving an upset bid by City-County rival Daviess County, the Owensboro Red Devils returned to blowout mode on Friday night.
OHS streaked to a three-touchdown first-quarter advantage and never looked back in a convincing 57-7 Class 5-A district victory over visiting Ohio County at Rash Stadium.
The Red Devils improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 within the district.
“Defensively, this was by far our best performance of the year against a pretty good offensive football team,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “Our defensive linemen and linebackers have grown up every week.
“We got a lot of hats to the football and we tackled well. We also had two scoop-and-score touchdowns, so I was really pleased with our defensive performance.”
OHS took command from the get-go marching 91 yards in 12 plays for its first touchdown — a 3-yard run by Ethan Avery at 9:05 of the opening quarter.
After forcing a punt by Ohio County on the ensuing possession, the Red Devils drove 38 yards in six plays, making it 14-0 when Avery scored from 14 yards out.
Late in the first quarter, senior Austin Gough rammed into the end zone from a yard out to extend Owensboro’s margin to 21-0.
Following another 3-and-out by the Eagles, the Red Devils marched 71 yards in 11 plays and made it 28-0 after Gough scored again from one yard out.
On Ohio County’s ensuing possession, Red Devils linebacker Tramel Barksdale picked up a fumble and raced 22 yards for another score with 11 minutes remaining in the half. Wimsatt then connected with Avery for a 2-point conversion pass.
That made it 36-0 and prompted a KHSAA-mandated running clock the rest of the way.
The Eagles responded, however, with a 75-yard kickoff return for a TD by Q’Daryius Jennings to pull within 36-7.
Late in the half, Owensboro struck again when Treyvon Tinsley was on the receiving end of a 23-yard scoring strike from Wimsatt, which provided the Red Devils a 43-7 lead at intermission.
“Offensively, we got behind the chains a little bit but we were able to convert some big plays on third and fourth down,” Fallin said. “Overall, I thought we were pretty clean on offense — we executed and took care of business.
“Also, our young guys performed at a pretty high level when their opportunity to play in the second half, which was great to see.”
Owensboro scored twice in the second half — getting a 55-yard fumble return from Javonte McHenry and a 3-yard run from Taquan Robinson.
Wimsatt finished 11-of-19 through the air for 170 yards, a touchdown, and a tipped interception. Avery led the ground attack with 72 yards on only 10 carries and scored twice, with Gough adding 33 yards on six carries and a pair of TDs.
OHS finished with 351 yards of total offense.
Ohio County was paced by Jennings, who rushed 11 times for 66 yards and scored on the long kickoff return.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-1) were limited to 89 yards of total offense.
On Thursday, the Red Devils venture away from Rash Stadium for the first time this season for a district encounter at Muhlenberg County. Ohio County hosts Graves County in a district game on Friday.
OHIO COUNTY0-7-0-0 — 7
OWENSBORO21-22-7-7 — 57
OHS-Avery 3 run (Lanz kick)
OHS-Avery 14 run (Lanz kick)
OHS-Gough 1 run (Lanz kick)
OHS-Gough 1 run (Lanz kick)
OHS--Barksdale 22 fumble return (Avery pass from Wimsatt)
OC-Jennings 75 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
OHS-Tinsley 23 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
OHS-McHenry 55 fumble return (Lanz kick)
OHS-Robinson 3 run (Lanz kick)
