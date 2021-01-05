Owensboro High School used one big-time run to help drop Butler County 84-55 on Monday night in the delayed season opener of the basketball season.
OHS opened the second half with a 14-2 run that put it up 51-36 on a jumper by Amari Wales, who finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Devonte McCampbell went on a 6-0 run himself to help close the third quarter and push OHS’s lead to 69-44.
McCampbell, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the game at the OHS gym.
The Red Devils had 10 players score and four reached double figures.
Freshman Chris Glover scored 13 points and Kenyatta Carbon added 11 points.
“We played a lot of guys, some haven’t played before, some haven’t played in two or three years,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “It was a total team effort. That’s what I told these guys back in October when we started, it was going to take everybody in this room. These guys work hard and good things will happen. We played everybody tonight, that should be incentive to come to practice and work hard.”
The Devils substituted freely and worked on some rotations as they looked for ways to stretch a 37-34 halftime lead.
“Everybody has got to be prepared,” Drake said. “We’re doing some rotations, it’s going to be different starting lineups at times. We’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts, they accept their roles pretty good. It’s going to be a 12-man thing, we’re going to be a company this year.”
One key player OHS will be without is Gavin Wimsatt. The top-level junior quarterback recruit for the Red Devils team will sit out basketball this season to concentrate on football, according to Drake.
OHS shot 31-of-54 from the floor for 57.4%. OHS was shooting near 70% in a third quarter where it scored 32 points. The Devils were 8-of-13 from the free-throw line.
“Our defense picked us up, got a lot of our points, that’s the way it’s got to be,” Drake said of the third quarter.
OHS will travel to Hopkinsville on Saturday.
Jagger Henderson scored 16 points to lead Butler County, hitting four 3-pointers, but he only scored two points after halftime.
Brody Hunt scored 13 points for Butler County. Hayden Hodge added 12 points.
BUTLER COUNTY18-16-10-11 — 55
OWENSBORO20-17-32-15 — 84
Butler County (55) — Henderson 16, Hunt 13, Hodge 12, McMillen 6, Flener 2, B. Dockery 2, Rice 2, Miller 2.
Owensboro (84) — Wales 17, Glover 13, McCampbell 12, Carbon 11, Talbott 7, Brown 7, Hinton 6, Taylor 2, Pendleton 2.
