It was all Owensboro on Friday night.
Racing impressively to their eighth consecutive victory, the Red Devils scored in a variety of ways en route to a 58-7 rout of visiting Grayson County in a never-in-doubt high school football game at historic Rash Stadium.
OHS is now 8-1 overall and closes out Class 5-A, District 1 regular-season play at a perfect 5-0, while the undermanned and over-matched Cougars slip to 4-5 in all games and 2-3 within the district.
“We had 13 non-offensive touchdowns coming into the game and we were able to add a few more in this one,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “We can score on defense and we can score on special teams and our guys pursue that — it’s part of the culture of our program.
“We stress taking advantage of opportunities when we get them and our team did a good job in that area tonight.
“We would have liked to have had a few more offensive plays, but the game didn’t play out that way.”
The game began ominously for the Cougars when the Red Devils recovered an onside kick by Drew Lanz at the Grayson County 48-yard line.
Three plays later, Owensboro was in the end zone, thanks to a 31-yard TD pass from Kasey Boone to Khalil Rogers.
Midway through the first period, the Devils embarked on a six-play, 42-yard march to paydirt. Tramel Barksdale’s 34-yard run advanced the ball to the Cougars’ 1-yard line, and Barksdale scored on the following play to put OHS on top 14-0 at the 4:16 mark.
Just over a minute later, Jeremiah Goodwin returned a Cougar fumble 12 yards a touchdown, and the Red Devils stretched their advantage to 28-0 at 1:28 when Zach Clark intercepted a Kaylor Decker pass and streaked 15 yards for a TD — Clark’s second pick-six in as many weeks.
Early in the second quarter, Maurice Moorman returned a Grayson County punt 60 yards for a touchdown that made it 35-0, and Sahvon Hines returned a Decker fumble 21 yards for a TD that made it 42-0 at 9:04 — prompting the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
OHS went on top 44-0 at 6:20 when a host of Red Devils sacked Decker for a safety, and Kenyata Carbon — returning from injury — closed out the first-half scoring when he was on a receiving end of a 44-yard TD aerial from Boone at 2:15 that made it 51-0.
The Red Devils’ final touchdown came on the opening possession of the second half, when freshman Deion Winstead streaked 83 yards down the near sideline to push the lead to 58-0.
Grayson County’s lone TD came at 2:20 of the third period, when Decker scored from 19 yards out.
Dominant from start to finish, the Red Devils finished with 308 yards of total offense on only 23 snaps. Boone was 4-of-4 through the air for 89 yards, with Winstead pacing the ground attack (five carries, 86 yards). Freshman backup QB Trevor DeLacey completed 2-of-4 passes for 69 yards.
Owensboro limited the Cougars to minus-30 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Decker was 13-of-17 through the air for 81 yards, and Grayson County finished with only 51 yards of total offense.
The Red Devils wrap up regular-season play next Friday night when they play host to traditional rival Henderson County.
“It’s a game that means a lot to both programs, and we need to be ready to play,” Fallin said of facing the Colonels. “It’s a rivalry game and I expect four tough quarters of football from those guys.”
GRAYSON COUNTY 0 0 7 0 — 7
OWENSBORO 28 23 7 0 — 58
O-Rogers 31 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Goodwin 12 fumble return (Lanz kick)
O-Clark 15 interception return (Lanz kick)
O-Moorman 60 punt return (Lanz kick)
O-Hines 21 fumble return (Lanz kick)
O-Safety
O-Carbon 44 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 83 run (Lanz kick)
GC-Decker 19 run (Kane kick)
