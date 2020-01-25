Owensboro picked up the pace on Friday night.
Led by relentless forwards Gavin Wimsatt and Jaiden Greathouse, the visiting Red Devils ran past Daviess County 69-43 in a matchup of 9th District rivals before a good crowd at Daviess County High School.
“We got a little bit better tonight,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We were able to build on our lead in the second half by scoring a lot in transition.
“I felt like we were able to wear them down late in the second half with solid defense and a really good overall team effort.”
The Panthers played on even terms with the Devils for six minutes, but Greathouse scored five points in an 11-0 burst that pushed Owensboro in front 19-8 early in the second period.
Daviess County was able to stem the tide to pull within 32-23 by intermission.
The Panthers were still within 10 after a Logan Hillard 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but Wimsatt and Kenyata Carbon each scored three
See Red Devils/Page C3
points in an 8-0 spurt to close the stanza — leaving OHS with a 48-30 advantage.
DC, however, hung tough in the early stages of the fourth period, opening with a 10-2 spree that pulled them within 50-40 after a steal and layup by Hillard at 5:40.
After that, it was all Devils.
Freshman guard Cayman Powell hit a 3-pointer that ignited a 13-0 Owensboro run over the next two minutes — and it was over.
The Panthers got no closer than 21 over the final two minutes.
Wimsatt, a sophomore, posted game-highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds.
“Gavin’s coming along,” Drake said, with a grin. “He’s picking it up for us, and he was very effective tonight.”
In addition to Wimsatt, OHS got 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Greathouse, 12 points and six rebounds from Amari Robinson-Wales, and 12 points and three assists from Carbon.
Owensboro was 27-of-49 from the field (55%) and 12-of-15 from the foul line (80%), won the rebounding battle (40-23), but turned the ball over 19 times.
Hillard led Daviess County with 11 points and Bo Stratton pulled down seven rebounds,
The Panthers finished 17-of-53 from the floor (32%), made 6-of-10 foul shots (60%) and committed 13 floor mistakes.
OWENSBORO 11-21-16-21 — 69
DAVIESS COUNTY 8-15-7-13 — 43
Owensboro (69) — Wimsatt 17, Greathouse 16, Robinson-Wales 12, Carbon 12, Powell 5, Owsley 3, Humphrey 2, Hagan 2.
Daviess County (43) — Hillard 11, Thomson 8, Johnson 7, Gibson 6, Stratton 6, Humphreys 4, Burch 1.
