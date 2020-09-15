Throughout the summer, Owensboro High School football coach Jay Fallin, like all of his colleagues in the area and across the commonwealth, had a lot of questions on his mind amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Can we create and maintain a safe and healthy environment? How will our team be affected by significantly modified preseason practice policies? Will, in fact, we play at all in 2020?
One thing Fallin never questioned, however, was his team’s commitment to championship-level excellence throughout the process — no matter what else the future might hold.
Once the green light was officially flashed, he believed, the Red Devils would be ready to mash the accelerator.
Fallin was spot on.
On Friday night, Owensboro turned a relatively tight, competitive contest against visiting Apollo into a rout by scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to notch a 50-13 victory at Rash Stadium.
In so doing, the Red Devils, who reached the KHSAA Class 5-A semifinals in 2019, sent a crystal clear message to every team on their schedule — we are Owensboro and we are in the midst of something special on the gridiron.
It would be difficult, if not impossible, to argue the point.
For most of the first half against Apollo, however, it didn’t appear that way.
The Eagles rolled in fired to the hilt for first-year coach John Edge and broke from the gate quickly, stitching together an impressive nine-play, 68-yard scoring march to take a 7-0 lead.
But Owensboro responded immediately with a 48-yard touchdown sprint from Ethan Avery and a 50-yard fumble return for another score by Javius Taylor. Apollo pulled within 15-13 with just under five minutes remaining in the half, but Gavin Wimsatt’s 28-yard TD strike to Treyvon Tinsley made it 22-13 and set the tone for a dominant second half.
Avery scored from 60 yards out on the first play of scrimmage in the second half, Wimsatt sneaked in from a yard out midway through the third period, Steven Stevenson was on the receiving end of a 32-yard scoring toss from Wimsatt, and backup QB Kasey Boone tossed an 18-yard TD aerial to Eli Early.
The unsung heroes, though, were the skilled, if inexperienced, members of the Red Devils’ defensive line. Pushed around at times by Apollo’s talented, massive, experienced offensive line in the first half, the OHS defensive front fared markedly better over the final 24 minutes — four times stopping the Eagles on fourth down.
Wimsatt, one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2022, didn’t disappoint and was extremely efficient — completing 9-of-12 passes for 148 yards and two TDs — but he also didn’t have to carry the Red Devils solely on his broad shoulders, and this spells game-planning trouble for future OHS foes.
Avery, a 5-foot-7, 157-pound senior, looked like he had been shot out of a cannon on virtually every rushing attempt. He scored on two long runs and finished with 162 yards on a mere 11 carries — the very definition of efficiency.
The Owensboro defense rose up to limit a high-powered Apollo offense to only 83 total yards in the second half.
Despite all this, nothing is guaranteed this season for the Red Devils, who find themselves in the most competitive-at-the-top classification in KHSAA football. After all, Class 5-A Bowling Green traveled to Louisville on Friday and blanked perennial 6-A power St. Xavier, 14-0 — a head-turner if there ever was one.
Still and all, it will exceedingly difficult for any team to beat Owensboro this fall.
The Red Devils are well-coached, highly skilled, exceptionally athletic, doggedly determined, frenetically physical, and possessively prideful of their status as one of the standard-bearer programs in western Kentucky, and, indeed, well beyond.
An intriguing outfit, to be sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.