The Owensboro High School boys’ basketball team appears to be hitting its stride at precisely the right time.
The Red Devils got contributions from a host of players on Friday in a 72-55 Senior Night conquest of traditional rival Henderson County before a big, energetic crowd at the OHS gymnasium.
Owensboro takes a 17-10 record and loads of momentum in its 9th District Tournament opener on Tuesday against Daviess County.
“The guys are playing with confidence and we got a total team effort in this one,” Red Devils coach Rod Drake said. “Henderson is very good, but we matched their intensity and I thought that made a big difference in the game.”
Henderson County, which entered having won nine of its previous 10 games, started well. The Colonels led 15-14 at the first break, despite nine points from OHS guard Amari Robinson-Wales.
Things began to turn, however, in the second period.
Kenyatta Carbon hit four-of-five shots and scored nine points as Owensboro put together a 21-13 run — most of it in transition — to secure a 35-28 lead at intermission.
“Early in the season, we struggled to get fastbreak points,” Drake noted, “but we’re much more comfortable running up and down the court here late in the season. Our guys did a great job of finding open teammates for some easy buckets.”
The Red Devils kept the pedal to the metal in the third period, with Robinson-Wales, Carbon and Gavin Wimsatt combining for 16 points in a 21-14 spree that pushed OHS in front 56-42 entering the final eight minutes.
A basket by Brayden Lyons at the outset of the fourth quarter pulled the Colonels within 12, but Owensboro went on a torrid 13-2 run over the next four minutes to lead by 23 points — and, in turn, seal the deal.
Carbon led OHS with 19 points, adding three steals and three assists, with Robinson-Wales producing 18 points, three steals and three assists. Jaiden Greathouse led the team with eight rebounds, and Cayman Powell had four assists and four steals.
Wimsatt, meanwhile, scored 14 points, made four steals and blocked three shots.
“Gavin’s playing lights out right now,” Drake said, “and that’s a really good thing to see.”
The Red Devils finished 27-of-59 from the floor for 46%, made 15-of-22 free throws for 68%, narrowly won the rebounding battle (33-32) and turned the ball over 11 times.
Henderson County (19-11) was paced by Xavier Bugg, who scored 14 points, and Noah Curry, who had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Colonels went 22-of-50 from the field (44%), made 7-of-12 foul shots (58%) and were victimized by 25 turnovers.
HENDERSON COUNTY 15-13-14-13 — 55
OWENSBORO 14-21-21-16 — 72
Henderson County (55) — Bugg 14, Curry 12, Raley 8, Day. Dixon 5, Skinner 5, Sanners 3, Fulkerson 3, Reed 2, Lyons 2, Dan. Dixon 1.
Owensboro (72) — Carbon 19, Robinson-Wales 18, Wimsatt 14, Greathouse 8, Powell 6, Humphrey 4, Hinton 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.