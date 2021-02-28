Owensboro’s backcourt tandem of Kenyata Carbon and Amari Robinson-Wales was too much for Daviess County to handle on Saturday night.
Carbon and Robinson-Wales combined for 43 points to drive the Red Devils past the Panthers 64-51 in a 9th District boys’ basketball game at the Owensboro High School gymnasium.
“We tried to speed them up a little bit with our defensive pressure,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “We were able to do that at times, but we didn’t convert at the other end like we needed to.
“We’re going to be all right, and I like where we are right now. The main thing is to stay healthy, stay focused, and try to get better every time we step on the court.”
DC led 9-6 with just over a minute left in the first quarter, but OHS (6-4) got consecutive three-point conversions from Jeremiah Goodwin and Carbon in the final 57 seconds to claim a 12-9 advantage at the first break.
The Panthers (5-10) hung tough, however, and pulled ahead 20-19 on a layup by Cole Burch at 3:35 of the second.
But Carbon drained a 3-pointer to ignite a 13-4 burst that left the Red Devils with a 32-24 lead at intermission.
Owensboro pushed its lead to 38-27 on a driving layup by Robinson-Wales early in the third period, but the Panthers refused to wilt — drawing within 43-39 on a three-point play by Bo Stratton at the 2:46 mark.
DC was still within six after a pair of free throws by Isaiah Tomes at 3:21 of the fourth, but the Red Devils put the game away with a furious 12-2 run down the stretch.
“We’ll learn from this game,” Daviess County coach Neil Hayden said. “Our energy and togetherness is good.
“We just need to improve on our situational basketball, and we’ve got 12 days to figure it out before the district tournament.”
Carbon led Owensboro with a game-best 22 points, adding seven rebounds and four steals. Robinson-Wales produced 21 points and three steals, and Trey Hinton added seven rebounds.
The Red Devils were 24-of-57 from the floor for 42%, made 14-of-20 free throws (70%), narrowly won the rebounding battle (32-31), and turned the ball over 12 times.
Burch led DC with 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds but was the Panthers’ only double-digit scorer. Camron Johnson and Joe Humphreys each secured seven rebounds.
Daviess County was 16-of-41 from the field for 39%, hit 15-of-23 foul shots for 65% and committed 20 turnovers.
DAVIESS COUNTY9-15-15-12 — 51
OWENSBORO12-20-13-19 — 64
Daviess County (51) — Burch 20, Johnson 8, Humphreys 7, Tomes 5, Dees 5, Kato 3, Stratton 3.
Owensboro (64) — Carbon 22, Robinson-Wales 21, Hinton 8, Goodwin 7, Brown 4, Pendleton 1, Taylor 1.
