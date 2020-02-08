Underdog Apollo put up a valiant effort in an attempt to upset Owensboro on Friday night — but the Red Devils simply wouldn’t be denied.
Jaiden Greathouse dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his game-best 23 points, to help visiting OHS turn back the Eagles, 72-62, in Eagle Arena.
“It took a total team effort to win this game, and that’s what we got — Apollo is a much-improved basketball team,” Red Devils coach Rod Drake said. “These district games are all battles, no matter who or where you play.
“I have a great coaching staff, and they did a great job of making adjustments on the fly — fast adjustments that I thought played a big role in this one.”
Apollo was ready from the jump.
Malik Wilson scored six points as the Eagles raced to a 17-12 lead at the first break — outrebounding the Red Devils 12-1 over the first eight minutes.
An inside hoop by Ryan Ash pushed Apollo in front 19-12 at the outset of the second period, but a 3-pointer by freshman Cayman Powell ignited a 14-4 run that pushed OHS in front 26-23 with three minutes left in the first half.
Baskets by Wilson and Jamen Kinison reclaimed the lead for Apollo, but the Red Devils scored six of the final nine points over the final 1:25 to secure a 32-20 advantage at intermission.
In the third period, Apollo was still within 38-35 before Owensboro closed out the final four minutes on a 10-4 run to tale a 48-39 lead into the fourth.
A bucket by Isaac Humphrey at 5:33 provided the Red Devils their largest lead of the night at 54-42.
Apollo remained competitive down the stretch, but could get no closer than seven points in the waning minutes.
Greathouse was the difference at crunch time, going 4-of-4 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“Jaiden has a knack for finding the basketball,” Drake said. “And our other guys deserve credit for getting him the ball in position to score.”
In addition to Greathouse, who also collected a team-best eight rebounds, OHS also got 13 points and five assists from freshman Kenyatta Carbon, 10 points from Humphrey, and three blocks from Gavin Wimsatt.
The Red Devils (15-9, 5-0 9th District) hit 27-of-53 floor shots for 51%, 13-of-18 free throws for 72%, secured 24 rebounds, and turned the ball over 14 times.
Wilson finished with 20 points and five assists to pace Apollo, which also got 11 points and three steals from Kinison, and 10 points and nine rebounds from Dan St. Claire.
The Eagles (3-20, 1-4) were 20-of-40 from the field for 50%, made 22-of-32 foul shots for 69%, grabbed 31 rebounds, and committed 21 turnovers.
On Tuesday, Owensboro hosts the Bowling Green Purples, while Apollo hosts Hancock County on Saturday.
OWENSBORO 12-20-16-24 — 72
APOLLO 17-30-9-23 — 62
Owensboro (72) — Greathouse 23, Carbon 13, Humphrey 10, Dickinson 7, Wimsatt 6, Hagan 6, Powell 5, Hinton 2.
Apollo (62) — Wilson 20, Kinison 11, St. Claire 10, Ash 7, Frantz 6, Hamilton 4, Bowman 2, Deaton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.