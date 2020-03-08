Amari Robinson-Wales has taken his game to a different level, and not coincidentally, so have the Owensboro Red Devils.
Robinson-Wales continued to have the hot hand on Saturday night, pouring in a game-high 24 points to help OHS turn back a strong Muhlenberg County team 56-45 in the semifinals of the boys’ 3rd Region Tournament before a packed house at the Sportscenter.
The Red Devils (21-10) advance to Tuesday night’s championship game against city rival Owensboro Catholic (20-14) with a trip the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on the line.
“Muhlenberg County is a good basketball team,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “They got on a run and we couldn’t convert at the other end for awhile there.
“But I thought we settled down and finished strong, and it showed the growth, maturity and strength of our team at the end.”
Owensboro led 11-9 at the first break, then really got cranked up in the second period behind Robinson-Wales, who scored nine points in the Devils’ 17-7 run that left them with a solid 28-16 lead at intermission.
The Mustangs, however, refused to fold.
Star guard Nash Divine was red-hot in the third quarter, draining four 3-pointers and scoring 14 points to will his club back in the contest.
A 3 by Divine at 1:17 pulled Muhlenberg within 37-34, but OHS got a free throw from Kenyatta Carbon and an eight-foot baseline jumper from Robinson-Wales over the final 1:06 to stretch the lead to 40-34 heading into the final eight minutes.
Misfortune struck the Mustangs just 44 seconds into the fourth quarter when Divine — who had scored 21 points through three quarters — went down with a heel injury and was unable to return to the contest.
Nonetheless, Muhlenberg stayed in the hunt.
A baseline bucket by Donovan McCpy pulled the Mustangs within 45-42 with 3:10 to play, but Gavin Wimsatt answered with perhaps the key basket of the game — a top-of-the-key 3 that pushed the lead to six with 2:48 to play.
“That 3 by Gavin was huge,” Drake said. “I mean, huge.”
Robinson-Wales hit two free throws to make it 50-42 with 1:36 remaining, and Muhlenberg never got closer than seven thereafter.
“Owensboro was really good tonight,” Muhlenberg coach Kyle Eades said. “I thought our guys did a good job, defensively, to keep us in the game, but I thought Owensboro’s ability to make really tough shots was the difference in the game.
“I thought we rebounded well and played good defense, but we made way too many turnovers in the first half (12). You have to be more efficient with the ball against a team like they have.”
In addition to the production provided by Robinson-Wales, the Red Devils got 13 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and three steals from Wimsatt, 13 points and three steals from Carbon, and seven rebounds from Jaiden Greathouse.
OHS made 19-of-32 shots from the field for 59%, hit 16-of-25 free throws (64%), secured 21 rebounds, and turned the ball over 11 times.
Divine’s 21 points led the Mustangs (20-12), who also got gig game from McCoy, who produced 12 points and eight rebounds.
Muhlenberg went 16-of-43 from the floor (43%), drained 8-of-10 free throws (80%), grabbed 24 rebounds, and committed 13 floor errors — just one coming in the second half.
OHS will be selling tickets to Tuesday’s regional championship game on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its athletic office. Chair-back seats are $8 and general admission is $6. If there are any tickets not sold on Sunday, they will be sold starting at 10 a.m. on Monday. Student section tickets will go on sale Monday at school during lunch.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9-7-18-11 — 45
OWENSBORO 11-17-12-16 — 56
Muhlenberg County (45) — Divine 21, McCoy 12, Rose 4, Perkins 4, Lovell 2, Lovan 2.
Owensboro (56) — Robinson-Wales 24, Carbon 13, Wimsatt 13, Greathouse 3, Powell 2, Hinton 2.
