Gavin Wimsatt lived up to all the hype in 2020.
A nationally recruited 4-star prospect, the rifle-armed junior quarterback put up big numbers while directing Owensboro High School to an undefeated regular season (8-0) — emerging as the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
With Wimsatt at the controls, the Red Devils entered the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs having won 19 of their last 20 games.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a player this season,” said Wimsatt, a 6-foot-3, 209-pounder who also stars as a forward for the OHS basketball team. “My decision-making has been better, and I’ve felt more comfortable in the pocket — I believe the improvement in both areas has come with another year of experience.
“Also, my arm strength is better, and that comes from working out all summer — I came into the season ready to go.”
Wimsatt entered the postseason having completed 98-of-159 passes for 1,470 yards and 17 touchdowns. In addition, he had rushed for 308 yards on 50 carries (6.2 ypc) and scored six TDs.
“Gavin is an incredible quarterback,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “He has the strongest arm at his age of any kid I’ve ever been around, and he’s become much better with his touch and accuracy over the past two seasons.
“He has shown a marked improvement in making smart decisions, in understanding what we’re looking for and in taking what the defense gives him.
“It’s really difficult for opposing coaches to game plan for Gavin — they’ve tried it all and nothing has really slowed him down. He stretches the field in ways that other high school teams just can’t.”
Owensboro scored 384 points in the regular season, second among all 5-A teams in the commonwealth — averaging 48 points per game.
Last season, as a first-year starting sophomore, Wimsatt completed 192-of-351 passes for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns, adding 564 yards rushing and 12 more scores. He led OHS to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the 5-A state semifinal round.
In addition to the three in-state FBS programs — Kentucky, Louisville, and Western Kentucky — Wimsatt has received heavy recruiting attention from the likes of Notre Dame and Michigan, among a long list of others from around the country.
Through it all, Wimsatt has tried to maintain an even keel and keep his focus on leading the Red Devils to an undefeated state championship.
“I feel like I’ve handled the attention pretty well,” he said. “I don’t like a bunch of attention — I don’t mind it, but I don’t seek it.”
And, Wimsatt likes the way the season has evolved for Owensboro.
“The chemistry in our program is very good,” he said. “Again, with another year of experience behind us, we all know a lot more about each other, and over the course of the season we’ve really come together as a team — that’s been a great thing to see.”
Wimsatt can’t help but believe that last season’s 28-17 loss at Lexington Frederick Douglass in the state semifinals has been a motivating factor this fall.
“Everyone who played last season remembers that loss to Frederick Douglass, and I think we’ve played with a chip on our shoulder this season because of it,” Wimsatt said. “We remember how much that loss hurt, and we don’t want to experience something like that again.
“This time, we want to go all the way.”
