There are any number of reasons to hope that there will actually be a KHSAA football season this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the most compelling is the chance to see the progression of Gavin Wimsatt.
The rising junior quarterback at Owensboro High School is rising in more ways than one these days.
Last week, 247 Sports updated its recruiting rankings for the class of 2022, and Wimsatt is ranked No. 37 overall and No. 2 among dual-threat quarterbacks — in America.
This makes Wimsatt the highest-rated quarterback in the commonwealth since recruiting rankings went online and puts the Red Devil in rarefied air amongst some of the all-time greats to play the game in Kentucky.
For comparison, Louisville Trinity’s Brian Brohm was the No. 50 rated QB in 2004. Michael Bush played quarterback at Louisville Male, but was considered an “athlete” in the rankings, and was ranked No. 11 overall. Leslie County’s Tim Couch was widely considered the top quarterback recruit in the nation back in 1996, several years before the rise of online recruiting services.
Also for perspective, Dane Key of Frederick Douglass High School is the only other Kentucky player in the updated Top 247, and he’s slotted at No 223 overall and No. 28 among wide receiver prospects.
Where the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wimsatt will wind up by the end of the process remains to be seen, of course, but the notion that he has garnered this much attention and respect despite having played only one full season as a varsity high school quarterback is revealing — already, there’s a lot to like about this young man.
Wimsatt, also a basketball star, has received scholarship offers from the state’s three FBS programs — Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky — and several others, including Cincinnati, Missouri, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas, Eastern Kentucky, Murray State; and, on Sunday, Nebraska became his first offer from a Big 10 representative.
This is a nice collection of schools to consider, but there will be more, plenty more to come calling before all is said and done. Why? Because Wimsatt is the very definition of the term elite — as a highly-skilled athlete and as a humble, gracious, intelligent individual — and the nation’s elite football programs rarely swing and miss when it comes to elite prospects. They’ll be here.
Last season, OHS head coach Jay Fallin handed the football to Wimsatt and the sophomore didn’t disappoint.
Utilizing his arm, legs and smarts, Wimsatt led the Red Devils to 12 victories in 14 games — including a stretch of 11 wins in succession — and helped Owensboro re-establish itself as a state championship contender in Class 5-A. It took a superb Frederick Douglass team to eliminate the Devils in the KHSAA state semifinals in Lexington.
Along the way, Wimsatt completed 192-of-351 passes (.547) for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He also finished second on the squad in rushing, with 564 yards on only 87 carries (6.5 ypc) and 12 more TDs.
Beyond his numbers and sheer athleticism, Wimsatt also exhibits an extraordinary feel and instinct for the game. He has an uncanny knack of being able to sense trouble and escape it from the pocket, he throws a strong and accurate deep ball for someone so young, and he simply has that “it” factor all the great ones possess — an indefinable championship mentality that makes those around him better.
He’s a joy to watch play, he’s a joy to be around — and that’s a winning combination in anyone’s eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.