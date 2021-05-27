DRAFFENVILLE — The Owensboro High School Red Devils put on a show on Wednesday in deep western Kentucky.
Fueled by consistency throughout, OHS captured the boys’ team title at the 2021 KHSAA Class 3-A Region 1 Track & Field Championships at Marshall County High School’s Carroll Traylor Stadium.
“We went out and did what we were supposed to do to win this championship,” Red Devils coach Drew Hall said. “We got it done and did what we needed to do to win — and that’s all that matters.
“With COVID and everything, the way these kids stayed together and worked their tails off every day is inspiring. They busted it the entire season and all that hard work paid off with a championship today.”
Owensboro won three relays, including the 4x400 at the conclusion of the event (3:26.29) to put an exclamation point on its title. That foursome included Zach Clark, Nathanial Taylor, Steven Stevenson and Reece Carroll.
The Devils featured Javius Taylor, Clark, Eli Early and Carroll in the 4x200 relay (1:30.18), and Taylor, Maurice Moorman, Early and Clark in the 4x100 (43.83).
“Our relays got it done and we expected them to perform like that,” Hall said. “They were very consistent and took care of business throughout the day.
OHS also scored big in the long jump, going 1-2 with Moorman (21-3) and Stevenson (20-11); and football star Gavin Wimsatt came up huge in triple jump, with a winning leap of 41-00.5.
Ethan Pendleton, meanwhile, placed second in the high jump (6-6), and Clark was second in the 200 (23.22).
“Our jumpers did well,” Hall said. “They scored big points for us.”
The Devils also got a second-place performance from Carroll in the 100-meter dash (11.4).
Eighth-place Apollo got a big performance from Ashton Weaver, who won the 110 high hurdles in 16.38 seconds.
“Ashton has matured tremendously in the course of his career,” Eagles coach Charlie Shoulta said, “and I’m very happy he won.”
Daviess County’s 4x800 team of Brady Terry, Alex Adams, Justin Shelton and Logan Gish won in 8:26.56.
“This was a good, solid win for us,” said DC coach Mark Fortney, whose boys’ squad placed fourth in the team competition. “This should get us to the hot heat at state.”
Earning second-place finishes were Daviess County’s Gish in the 800 (1:59.58) and Muhlenberg County’s Carson Groves in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.26).
On the girls’ side, Daviess County led area teams with a third-place showing in the team standings.
The Lady Panthers dominated the 800, with Emily Rempe (2:26.54) and Avery Heath (2:29.64) going 1-2.
“That was big for us,” Fortney said. “Rempe is such a relentless force for us, and Avery ran very well.”
DC did the same in the 3,200, with Ainsley Taylor winning (12:08.68) and teammate EA Roberts finishing second (12:18.63).
The Lady Panthers’ 4x800 relay team of Rempe, Heath, Roberts and Taylor won in 10:10.65.
“It went just about the way I thought it would,” Fortney said. “It got us off to a great start.”
Also having a quality day for DC was Kyra Rowan, who won the 400 (59.74), with Apollo’s Havanah John placing second (1:02.24). Rowan later finished a strong second in the 200 (26.40).
“Kyra is always steady,” Fortney said. “You always know what you’re going to get from her.”
Apollo, meanwhile, finished fourth as a team, and was led by its stirring 4x400 relay team of Analeah Sanders, Baylee Hare, Chloe Sandefur and John (4:15.11), which held off DC’s runner-up foursome of Rempe, Heath, Taylor and Rowan (4:18.18).
“The (4x400) is such a great race, and it turned out to be our bread and butter today,” Shoulta said. “That was a great win for us.”
The E-Gals also got a victory from Sandefur in the 300 low hurdles (49.49).
“I’m really proud of Chloe,” Shoulta said. “It was a great race for her, and she’s built for success in the hurdles.”
Apollo also got a second-place showing from Amari Sanders in the shot put (33-10).
Host Marshall County, led by senior All-American Sophie Galloway, won the girls’ team title.
First- and second-place finishers automatically qualify for the KHSAA State Track & Field Championships, set for June 12 in Lexington.
