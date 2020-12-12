Quality high school football has been played at Owensboro’s historic Rash Stadium for 98 years, but you’d better believe that few games ever contested there were better than the one on Friday night.
In a frenetic, intense, momentum-shifting, stomach-churning affair from start to finish, Owensboro experienced one of the greatest moments ever at its home venue — rallying late to upend Frederick Douglass 28-27 in the KHSAA Class 5-A state semifinal round.
The undefeated Red Devils (12-0) now prepare for next Saturday’s state championship game against a familiar foe and one of their all-time greatest rivals — the late-surging Bowling Green Purples — at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
On Friday, OHS bolted to a three-touchdown lead in the first half, watched Douglass respond with 27 unanswered points, answered with a go-ahead TD drive in the waning minutes, then survived a Broncos missed field goal attempt in the final seconds.
“We grabbed the momentum early and it would have been so easy to fold after they took the lead,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “But we hung in there, we battled back, and it took everybody to get this done.
“This is a game we will remember for the rest of our lives.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Darius Neal scored on a 27-yard run to pull Douglass even at 21.
On the Red Devils’ ensuing possession, star junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had his pass picked off by the Broncos’ Caden Johnson, who returned the ball to the OHS 40-yard line.
From there, Douglass needed just five plays to reach paydirt, taking its first lead on a 29-yard pass from Samuel Cornett to Dekel Crowdus with exactly five minutes showing on the clock. Significantly, the point-after was missed by freshman placekicker Cooper Ranvier, but the Broncos still led 27-21.
Owensboro responded with one of the more epic drives in program history — marching 77 yards in 10 plays behind the arms and legs of the mercurial Wimsatt. On third-and-5 from the Douglass 7, Wimsatt hooked up with Ethan Avery in the flat, and the senior dove over the pylon to tie the score with 1:56 to play.
Sophomore placekicker Drew Lanz drilled the extra-point to put the Red Devils on top by a point.
But it was far from over.
Douglass returned the ensuing kickoff to the OHS 48 and a 15-yard penalty against the Red Devils provided the Broncos a first down at the Owensboro 33.
Douglass drove as far as the OHS 11, but on fourth-and-inches with 23.7 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, the Broncos called on Ranvier for a potential game-winning 27-yard field goal, but the kick sailed wide to the left.
Sheer bedlam ensued on the OHS sideline and in the home-side stands.
“We knew it would be a four-quarter game and we just had to keep that pressure on the whole way,” senior linebacker-running back Austin Gough said. “This was one of those games where you really had to take it play by play — it’s a great feeling to win, but we’ve got one more to get.”
It was all Owensboro in the early going.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Kenyata Carbon picked off a Cornett pass and zipped 44 yards for a stunning touchdown that gave the Red Devils a 7-0 lead after only 16 seconds had been played.
Late in the first period, OHS culminated a 10-play, 54-yard march when Wimsatt connected with a wide-open Treyvon Tinsley for a 13-yard pass that pushed the lead to 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Wimsatt tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Steven Stevenson to make it 21-0.
Douglass answered by scoring its first TD of the game when, on third-and-21, Cornett completed an 83-yard pass to Dane Key to pull his team within 14, and that’s the way things stood at intermission.
Midway through the third period, the Broncos took advantage of an interception thrown by Wimsatt deep in Owensboro territory — Neal scoring two plays later from two yards out to pull Douglass within 21-14.
Owensboro finished with 240 yards of total offense — 120 in each half. Wimsatt was 17-of-30 for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and he also led the way with 56 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Douglass (7-2) amassed 354 yards of total offense — 230 coming after halftime. After a slow start, the 6-foot-7 Cornett rallied to go 17-of-25 for 254 yards, and Neal rushed for a game-best 115 yards on 21 carries.
Owensboro’s victory was doubly sweet because it avenged last year’s 28-17 loss to Douglass in the state semifinals at Lexington.
“The heart of this team is bigger than anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Wimsatt said. “We found a way to finish it off and we’re really looking forward to playing for the state championship next week in what will be another four-quarter game.”
FREDERICK DOUGLASS0-7-7-13 — 27
OWENSBORO14-7-0-7 — 28
O-Carbon 44 INT return (Lanz kick)
O-Tinlsey 13 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Stevenson 8 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
FD-Key 83 pass from Cornett (Ranvier kick)
FD-Neal 2 run (Ranvier kick)
FD-Neal 27 run (Ranvier kick)
FD-Crowdus 29 pass from Cornett (kick failed)
O-Avery 7 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
