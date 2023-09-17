Owensboro High School boys’ soccer coach Ryan Haley describes putting his lineups together this season like “solving a Rubik’s cube.”
The Red Devils, who entered Saturday’s contest against Warren Central with a 6-6 record, have been a patchwork throughout the 2023 campaign — with injuries throughout the squad forcing OHS coaches to find new approaches.
OHS lost two key players for the season before the year even began, and the Red Devils continue dealing with injuries even now, with two weeks left in the regular season. They were without four players in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Owensboro Catholic after competing without six players in losses to West Jessamine (2-1) and Cooper (1-0).
“It kind of hurts the momentum of the season whenever you don’t have that many guys and you’re falling a point short or a goal short in a tough match,” said Haley, whose team has dropped four one-score games this year. “That’s kind of where we’ve been.”
Still, the Red Devils haven’t wavered.
OHS is scoring 3.3 goals and giving up only 1.3 goals per contest, led by senior midfielder Sang Thang’s nine goals and eight assists. Freshman striker Denis Juma has added seven goals and three assists, senior midfielder Emmanuel Lichi has added five goals and three helpers, and senior midfielder Peter Saang has recorded five goals with six assists.
Fourteen different players have scored at least one goal, including five freshmen.
“We have so many guys that can play so many different positions, but certain positions typically take an upperclassman, especially those one-on-one situations,” Haley said. “One of the issues we have is we have little 14-year-olds out there in these one-on-one positions, and we’re trying to turn that around by putting some older guys, some bigger, stronger bodies, in those positions that can win on the outside.”
If Owensboro’s injured players can start returning to the lineup soon, though, Haley still feels good about his team’s chances.
“We want to get healthy and we want to stay healthy,” he said, adding that his squad’s been down as many as eight players in some contests. “That’s really hard to do. Any sport in the entire world, you take six, seven guys off the starting lineup, it’s pretty hard to compete.
“We built a pretty tough schedule for the roster we had, and that’s not actually the roster we currently have.”
With the adversity the Red Devils have faced, though, coaches are pleased with the progress and development of the team’s younger players.
“They’re doing a good job stepping up,” he said. “Every game that we’ve played and we’ve lost, it’s been by a point. We’re in games, so now we’ve just got to figure out how to finish them. We’re taking steps towards that.”
