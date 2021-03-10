It was all Owensboro on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils got 27 points from sophomore guard Kenyata Carbon, turned the heat up defensively, and zipped past rival Owensboro Catholic 79-51 in a fast-paced boys’ high school basketball game at the Sportscenter.
By winning, OHS — which avenged last season’s upset loss to the Aces in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game — earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s 9th District Tournament.
“I thought we looked pretty good — I hope we’re peaking at the right time,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “We played with a lot of energy and intensity and I felt like we wore them down as the game went on.
“We got some solid play off the bench and Kenyata and Amari (Robinson-Wales) were both really good for us — I like where we’re at right now.”
The teams battled on even terms throughout the first quarter before the Red Devils (9-5) began to find their groove in the second period. Carbon scored nine points in the stanza and Wales added seven as OHS built its lead to 30-22 by intermission.
Catholic (15-7) was still within 45-40 after a Sam McFarland jumper at 5:47 of the third, then Owensboro took off — going on a 20-0 run in a torrid five-minute blast that turned the game into a blowout. By the end of the third period. the Devils led, 65-43.
In the final three minutes of the third, Aces stars Ji Webb (cramp) and Brian Griffith (knee) both left the court. Webb returned briefly in the fourth quarter, but Griffith did not. Griffith’s injury is expected to be evaluated on Wednesday.
Catholic never drew closer than 22 points over the final eight minutes.
“Rough night,” Owensboro Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Owensboro forces you to play faster than you want to play and we didn’t handle that very well.
“We’ll see how we respond after this — right now, we are just trying to recover.”
Carbon was sublime for OHS, finishing 8-of-13 from the field and making all nine of his foul shots. He added three steals and three assists.
In addition, Robinson-Wales added 18 points on 7-of-12 floor shooting and made five steals, Jeremiah Goodwin climbed off the bench to produce 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Ethan Pendleton secured seven rebounds.
The Red Devils finished 27-of-55 from the field for 49%, made 21-of-29 free throws (72%), narrowly won the rebounding battle (32-31), and turned the ball over only nine times.
McFarland led Catholic with 17 points, adding seven rebounds. Griffith scored 11 points and dished three assists, and Webb produced 10 points and a game-best 12 rebounds.
The Aces were 20-of-48 from the field for 42%, made 7-of-13 foul shots (54%), and were victimized by 22 turnovers.
OWENSBORO 19-21-15-14 — 79
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-13-11-8 — 51
Owensboro (79) — Carbon 27, Robinson-Wales 18, Goodwin 14, Brown 5, Pendleton 3, Rogers 3, Hinton 2, Powell 2, McCampbell 2, Moorman 2, Taylor 1.
Owensboro Catholic (51) — McFarland 17, Griffith 11, Webb 10, Mundy 6, Scales 2, Gray 2, Barber 2, Carrico 1.
