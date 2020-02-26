And a freshman shall lead them.
This was certainly the case on Tuesday night, as ninth-grader Kenyatta Carbon poured in 25 points to drive Owensboro past Daviess County 68-41 in the opening round of the boys’ 9th District Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The Red Devils improve to 18-10 and will play the winner of tonight’s Owensboro Catholic-Apollo clash at 7 p.m. on Friday for the championship.
“I’ve been around this game long enough to know that if you don’t come ready to play in a district tournament game, you’re in trouble,” veteran OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We came ready to play.
“I’ve said this all along, it’s going to take everybody we’ve got to get us where we want to be — we got contributions from a lot of different players in this one.”
Owensboro was sluggish offensively in the opening minutes, starting the game cold from 3-point range, but senior power forward Jaiden Greathouse climbed off the bench to provide a spark at the close of the first quarter.
Greathouse scored twice on the inside in a 10-2 spurt that pushed the Red Devils in front 21-15 at the first break.
“Greathouse came in and we had a hard time moving him around,” Daviess County coach Neil Hayden said. “I thought he made a big difference for them while he was in there.”
Owensboro got 3-pointers from Carbon and Gavin Wimsatt, as well as a conventional three-point conversion from Greathouse, to stretch its advantage 30-18 at 4:28 of the second quarter, but the Panthers (8-21) got a mid-range jumper from Koki Kato and a three-point conversion from Ryan Thomson in the final 3:03 to pull within 30-23 by intermission.
Carbon took over in the second half.
He scored twice in the first minute of the second half to trigger a 14-5 third-quarter run by the Red Devils, who led 44-28 entering the final eight minutes of play.
A field goal by Thomson and a free throw by Bo Stratton pulled DC within 44-31 a minute into the fourth quarter, but it was all Owensboro after that — Carbon scoring 11 points in a sizzling 13-3 burst that put it away for the Red Devils.
OHS took its largest lead — 68-38 — on a Trey Hinton 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining.
Carbon, who went 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul stripe in the fourth quarter, finished 9-of-15 from the floor, with two 3-pointers, and made all five of his free throws — adding five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
“He’s strong and aggressive for his age,” Drake said of Carbon. “He’s passionate about the game, wants to succeed, and he’s greedy — he knows that steals out front can turn into points for him at the other end.
“He played very well for us.”
Amari Robinson-Wales scored 12 points, Wimsatt produced 10 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals, and Greathouse climbed off the bench for a game-best 10 rebounds. Also in reserve, guard I’monte Owsley dished four assists.
Owensboro finished 26-of-60 from the floor (42%), made 8-of-10 foul shots (80%), won the rebounding battle (39-27), and turned the ball over 13 times.
Daviess County was paced by Cameron Johnson, who scored 12 points and secured seven rebounds, and Thomson, who produced 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
The Panthers finished 14-of-47 from the field (30%), hit 9-of-14 free throws (64%), and committed 17 turnovers.
DAVIESS COUNTY 15-8-5-13 — 41
OWENSBORO 21-9-14-24 — 68
Daviess County (41) — Johnson 12, Thomson 10, Kato 5, Hillard 4, Stratton 3, Renfrow 3, Barron 2, Dees 2.
Owensboro (68) — Carbon 25, Robinson-Wales 12, Wimsatt 10, Greathouse 9, Hinton 5, Dickinson 4, Powell 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.