Owensboro Catholic will be wanting more of the same and Hancock County will be seeking a dramatically different outcome when the Class 2-A district rivals meet in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
The sizzling Aces have won six games in succession since opening 0-5, including last week’s postseason-opening 41-16 conquest of visiting Butler County.
Catholic (6-5) crushed Hancock County 47-0 in their regular-season district opener on Sept. 24, also at Steele Stadium.
“We have to take them as seriously and be as hungry for victory as we were the first time we played,” OCHS head coach Jason Morris said. “We were 0-5 when we played them the first time, and we were really in need of a victory. Everything came together for us, and we played very well that night.
“Really, we’re in a similar situation now. We need to beat them to keep our season going, so I anticipate that we’ll be ready to play this game.”
In last week’s blowout of the Bears, Catholic was led by senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who hit on 20-of-26 passes for 320 yards and six touchdowns — a good sign for the Aces.
“I’m really proud of Lincoln,” Morris said. “He’s worked hard to rehabilitate from his (labrum) injury, and he’s had a great attitude about it the whole way. He’s playing the best football of his career at the perfect time.”
Still battling a hamstring strain, senior receiver Braden Mundy was nonetheless effective against Butler County — catching six passes for 119 yards and a TD.
“He was probably about 75% in that one,” Morris said of Mundy. “It’s a slow-recovery injury, but he continues to get a little better each day.”
In addition, late-charging junior running back Hunter Monroe rushed for 193 yards, and Tutt Carrico snared eight passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, freshman linebacker Vince Carrico was credited with 23 total tackles.
Upsetting the Aces will be a tall order for Hancock County (7-4), which avenged a bitter regular-season loss to Todd County Central by turning back the Rebels 14-6 in a defensive struggle last Friday at Elkton.
In that one, the Hornets were led by Noah Mize, who carried 12 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.
In addition, Jack Duncan rushed 10 times for 49 yards and a score.
Quarterback Drew Lyday was 6-of-9 through the air for 109 yards.
Defensively, Hancock County was paced by Duncan (10 tackles), along with Aiden Weatherholt and Christian Richards (eight tackles each). Lyday and Landyn Emmick had fumble recoveries.
For the season, coach Bobby Eubanks’ Hornets have been led by rugged fullback Logan Willis, who has carried the football 198 times for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Last season, Catholic and Hancock split a pair of classic one-point games in Hawesville — the Hornets winning 30-29 during the regular season and the Aces prevailing 27-26 in the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs.
