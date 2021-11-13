It was upward and onward for the streaking Owensboro Catholic High School Aces on Friday.
The Aces scored two touchdowns in a span of 17 seconds late in the first half to turn a competitive game into an eventual rout — a 36-0 conquest of visiting Hancock County in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs on a cool, damp evening at Steele Stadium.
Catholic (7-5) — which has won seven consecutive games since starting 0-5 — will visit undefeated powerhouse Lexington Christian (12-0), one of Kentucky’s top teams in all classes, next Friday.
“That’s seven in a row and I’m really proud of our football team,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “It’s survive-and-advance right now and we’re continuing to play good football, continuing to gain momentum as this streak continues.
“We’ve got some things to clean up, for sure, like ball security and penalties, but I like the energy we’re playing with and we’re doing a lot of good things out there.”
Hancock County (7-5) was competitive throughout the majority of the first half, but Catholic put together an eight-play, 86-yard march to the end zone midway through the first quarter — Braden Mundy catching a 1-yard scoring pass from Lincoln Clancy to push the Aces in front, 7-0.
It remained that way until late in the second period when Hunter Monroe scored on a 13-yard run to climax a nine-play, 80-yard march to paydirt — putting the Aces on top 14-0 at the 2:18 mark.
Then, the Hornets fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and the opportunistic Aces immediately cashed in — Monroe scoring from 14 yards out to make it 21-0 with 2:01 remaining in the half.
“That was a key stretch,” said Morris, alluding to the closing minutes of the half. “They turned it over and we were able to take advantage of it — we’ve got a bunch of players capable of delivering big plays, and we were able to gain a lot of momentum just before halftime, no doubt about it.”
It was more of the same for the Aces over the final 24 minutes.
Following an interception by Michael Hyland — who would finish with three picks for the night — Mundy caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Clancy at 7:24 to cap a six-play, 93-yard scoring march and extend Catholic’s advantage to 28-0.
The final touchdown came at 10:29 of the fourth when Jaden Fulkerson — normally a lineman — powered into the end zone from a yard out. Luke Bivins’ subsequent 2-point conversion run made it 36-0, prompting the KHSAA-mandated running clock the rest of the way.
“I thought Lincoln Clancy had a lot of zip on the football, Hunter Monroe passed 1,000 (rushing) yards for the season, and Braden Mundy continues to make big plays,” Morris said. “We did some good things on offense.
“Defensively, we played very well, and we’ve played very good defense throughout this winning streak.”
Owensboro Catholic finished with 343 yards of total offense. Clancy was 20-of-25 through the air for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Mundy. Monroe carried the ball 13 times for 100 yards and two TDs.
Hancock County had 218 yards of total offense and was led by versatile Kaleb Keown, who carried nine times for 57 yards. Quarterback Drew Lyday completed 6-of-13 passes for 66 yards.
HANCOCK COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 14 7 8 — 36
OC-Mundy 1 pass from Clancy (Ranallo kick)
OC-Monroe 13 run (Ranallo kick)
OC-Monroe 14 run (Ranallo kick)
OC-Mundy 25 pass from Clancy (Ranallo kick)
OC-Fulkerson 1 run (Bivins run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.