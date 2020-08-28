MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory and doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night, one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.
The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday.
Miley, making his third start after a stint on the injured list, allowed only a leadoff single in the third, striking out three and walking one, with a hit batter.
Miley, 14-6 with Houston last season, entered with a 9.72 ERA. He had lasted just 12/3 innings in each of his first two starts, sandwich around time on the IL. He went five innings his last time out, allowing three earned runs.
Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, who combined for three homers, six hits and five RBIs in the 6-1 victory in the opener, had consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth inning off Freddy Peralta to put the Reds up 4-0.
Dodgers 7, GIants 0, game 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings, leading Los Angeles past San Francisco a day after he spoke out in support of his Black teammates as the clubs decided not to play in protest of racial injustice.
Dodgers 2, Giants 0, Game 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson homered and Will Smith added an RBI double as the Dodgers won the nightcap won to complete the sweep. They used relievers and didn’t allow a baserunner until Brandon Belt’s leadoff single in the fifth — San Francisco’s lone hit until Belt singled again in the seventh.
Pirates 4, Cardinals 3, Game 1
ST. LOUIS — Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis in a doubleheader opener.
Pirates 2, Cardinals 0, game 2
ST. LOUIS — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and Pittsburgh blanked St. Louis for the sweep.
Padres 10, Mariners 7, Game 1
SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer with two outs in the seven-run seventh inning for San Diego, who got two homers and four RBIs from Manny Machado in beating Seattle in the opener.
Mariners 8, Padres 3, Game 2
SAN DIEGO — José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first that carried Seattle to the win and split.
Mets, Marlins walk off field in social injustice protest
NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play Thursday night.
After other games around baseball were postponed to protest social injustice, the Mets were late to take the field and never submitted a lineup to the public or the umpires. Neither starting pitcher threw warmup pitches. The teams stood around their dugouts in full uniforms shortly before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch, and the national anthem was played and all players and coaches stood.
Mets outfielder Dominic Smith — a Black man who wept Wednesday night while discussing the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin over the weekend — led New York onto the field.
Players took their positions, then reserves and coaches filed out of both dugouts and stood silently for 42 seconds.
Members on each team doffed caps towards the other side before returning to their clubhouses, leaving only the black T-shirt at home.
