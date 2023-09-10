BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky scored the game’s first 31 points, withstood a comeback attempt by Houston Christian, and ultimately conquered the Huskies 52-22 before a festive “White Out” crowd of 20,712 on Saturday night at Houchens/Smith Stadium.

The victory sets up the Hilltoppers’ intriguing visit to Ohio State next Saturday — a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.

