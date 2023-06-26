Though Kentucky and Western Kentucky won’t meet on the gridiron in 2023, their quarterbacks spent the weekend working together and competing at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in southern Louisiana.
Austin Reed, set to return to WKU for a second season after leading the NCAA in passing yards, and Devin Leary, prepping for his first year at UK after transferring from N.C. State, were invited to serve as counselors at the four-day camp at Nicholls State University — but also to learn under the legendary Manning family.
According to reports, both signal-callers performed well amongst some of college football’s top passers.
“Reed led the NCAA in passing yards this past season with 4,746,” On3 wrote after Friday’s camp skills challenge, which was won by Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. “He also tossed 40 touchdowns, solidifying his spot as one of the most productive passers in college football. That talent showed at the Manning Camp, with Reed flashing the ability to hit on everything from dig routes to deep balls.”
Reed, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder who led the Hilltoppers to a 9-5 record last season, also earned honors as the New Orleans Bowl MVP and the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year, along with all-conference second-team recognition.
Now, he’s aiming for an even bigger season with the Hilltoppers after a productive spring.
“We’ll just keep growing and growing and working through that process of getting where we want to be,” Reed said. “We don’t want to be a team that peaks in April, we want to be playing our best football come fall.”
For Leary, the invitation was his second consecutive trip to the Manning Passing Academy. Last summer, after a stellar junior season at N.C. State, Leary attended the camp alongside former UK quarterback and 2023 second-round NFL draft selection Will Levis.
Both struggled with injury-riddled seasons last fall, but Leary was limited to only six games after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Now, he’s looking to bounce back to full health — and all signs seem to be positive.
“Kentucky fans, buckle up,” On3 wrote. “Leary is healthy again, and it showed on Friday night. Leary was among the more consistent passers during the skills challenge, and he looked far removed from the pectoral injury that limited him to six games at N.C. State a year ago. After transferring from the Wolfpack to the Wildcats, Leary is poised to take over Mark Stoops’ offense with Will Levis now in the NFL. Don’t forget, Leary threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021.”
By all accounts, Leary’s enjoyed his second opportunity at attending the Manning Passing Academy
“I do want to see Peyton Manning spin it a little bit more,” the 6-1, 216-pounder told reporters. “But nah, I thought even yesterday when we were throwing, I saw a bunch of dudes spinning the ball. I thought Mike Penix threw it really well. Austin at Western Kentucky threw it great. I mean really everyone that I’ve seen around here has been spinning the ball.”
More than anything, Leary is ready to get going with the Cats.
“Kentucky fans? We’re in for a ride this year,” he said. “I can’t wait. I’m going to strap up every single week, lay it all on the line, and we’re a family. We’re going out there playing as a family behind Coach Stoops.
“This year, it’s ours for the taking. We’ve just got to go out there and put the work in.”
Both WKU and UK will open the season Sept. 2, as the Hilltoppers host South Florida and the Wildcats welcome Ball State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.