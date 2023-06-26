WKU Reed feature

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed (16) runs against South Alabama during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, 2022, in New Orleans.

 Associated Press

Though Kentucky and Western Kentucky won’t meet on the gridiron in 2023, their quarterbacks spent the weekend working together and competing at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in southern Louisiana.

Austin Reed, set to return to WKU for a second season after leading the NCAA in passing yards, and Devin Leary, prepping for his first year at UK after transferring from N.C. State, were invited to serve as counselors at the four-day camp at Nicholls State University — but also to learn under the legendary Manning family.

