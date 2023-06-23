Antonio Reeves has landed in Lexington and moved into the dorm at UK, according to reports. That is good news for Kentucky’s depth and outside shooting, but to be completely set with its roster, an experienced big or two is still needed.
Even though UK’s roster is still rounding into form, and its situation seems somewhat better than it was a couple of weeks ago, it still is far from being able to say UK is a top 10 team next season.
Now, getting Reeves back was considered a key in having some experienced scoring at the shooting guard spot.
Reeves certainly looked at making some moves this offseason. First, Reeves entered the 2023 NBA Draft. But after withdrawing his name, his future at Kentucky was uncertain as he enrolled in courses at Illinois State in order to graduate.
After weeks of uncertainty and stomach churning for BBN as to whether he would return, Reeves is back at UK and expected to be back for his final season of college basketball.
Reeves will make for Kentucky’s ninth scholarship player and first upperclassmen for the 2023-24 roster.
The Wildcats rose from No. 44 to No. 30 in Bart Torvik’s 2023-24 projections with Reeves on their roster.
Behind Reeves, Kentucky has seven freshmen and returning two sophomores in Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.
Having Reeves’ leadership — he is a fifth-year senior — and immediate offensive presence on the perimeter will help a Kentucky team that has to get a lot of different pieces working in some kind of cohesive fashion.
Five-star freshmen Robert Dillingham and DJ Wagner have to figure out how to function together.
Aaron Bradshaw’s foot injury is a factor, in large part because it could be one of those things that could hang over the team all season.
More from this section
Shaedon Sharpe was another high-level recruit who made his own call about playing for Kentucky after he came to Lexington for the 2021-22 season.
Sharpe never played a game for Kentucky during his one season in Lexington in 2021-22. Sharpe told NBA media his time at Kentucky was to get his body right and he was looking forward to the NBA all the way.
For Bradshaw’s part, he said on IG Live this week that he would not be playing in GLOBL JAM, a summer event in July in Toronto that UK will participate in, but he would be cleared soon. “We’re good BBN,” Bradshaw said.
Justin Edwards and Reeves could form a major duo on the perimeter, but Kentucky needs more help.
That could come with the latest possible freshman addition to the No. 1 UK recruiting class being 4-star center Somto Cyril, who took an official visit to Lexington recently and is expected to reclassify to 2023 and join the Wildcats this summer. Cyril is a 7-foot, 250-pound force in the paint.
In other player possibilities, there are still moving parts all over the place, and most of them have nothing to do with Kentucky.
Bob Huggins no longer being head coach at West Virginia effectively opened up that school’s roster to transfer portal jumps aplenty.
Tre Mitchell’s name has been out in the open as possibly leaving West Virginia since Huggins lost his job early this week after being charged with DUI in Pittsburgh.
Mitchell is a 6-foot-9 forward who starred at UMass, went to Texas, then left there to go to West Virginia. He would be a fifth-year senior.
Big bodies who can play are what Kentucky is looking for now, and Cyril along with Mitchell, if available, would be major gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.