Antonio Reeves has landed in Lexington and moved into the dorm at UK, according to reports. That is good news for Kentucky’s depth and outside shooting, but to be completely set with its roster, an experienced big or two is still needed.

Even though UK’s roster is still rounding into form, and its situation seems somewhat better than it was a couple of weeks ago, it still is far from being able to say UK is a top 10 team next season.

