Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves is back on Kentucky’s campus and is expected to play for the Wildcats in 2023-24, a source told 247Sports.
Reeves’ situation has been extremely fluid this offseason. First, Reeves entered the 2023 NBA Draft. But after withdrawing his name, his future at Kentucky immediately became uncertain as he enrolled in courses at Illinois State in order to graduate.
However, after weeks of uncertainty as to whether he will graduate and transfer — or, if he could even graduate from another school and transfer — he is back on Kentucky’s campus and expected to be coming back for his final season of college basketball.
Reeves will make for Kentucky’s 10th scholarship player and first upperclassmen for the 2023-24 roster.
The return of the fifth-year senior is a significant development for Kentucky, providing much needed experience for John Calipari and the Wildcats next season.
Behind Reeves, Kentucky is bringing in seven freshmen and returning two sophomores in Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.
Reeves averaged 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats in 2022-23.
