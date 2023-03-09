Antonio Reeves has never been fancy in describing what he’s supposed to do for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
Reeves would tell you he’s a shooter, he’s a scorer.
In a seemingly impossible situation last Saturday, Reeves shot the ball better than he had in his career that spanned going from Illinois State to landing as a key figure in the second half of this season for Kentucky.
In Kentucky’s 88-79 win at Arkansas, the senior scored a career-high 37 points by shooting 12-for-17 from the field, 2-for-4 from three and a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe.
The 37 points are tied for third-most in a single game during the John Calipari era at Kentucky, matching Oscar Tshiebwe’s 37 points against Georgia on Jan. 17 and only behind Malik Monk’s 47 points against North Carolina in December of 2016 and De’Aaron Fox’s 39 points in the 2017 Sweet 16 against UCLA.
The performance at Arkansas came just three days after Reeves shot a poor 4-for-17 from the field, 1-for-8 from 3-point range and 5-for-8 from the free throw line in a home loss to Vanderbilt, all while watching freshman guard Cason Wallace go down with an injury.
Reeves got it going at Arkansas by reaching for some new ways to get shots.
“It was a couple things. Pick-and-roll, I had a couple dribble pull-ups that worked for me as well,” Reeves said. “I didn’t know I could really shoot it like that from dribble pull-ups. That confidence that I had in that game, you know, just build off that.”
Reeves had to move from his natural shooting guard position to the point guard role because of Wallace’s absence for much of the day, splitting time bringing the ball up the floor with freshman Adou Thiero and Jacob Toppin, a forward.
Reeves didn’t change his approach, despite Wallace being out and UK not having a true point guard healthy.
“I just stick with my role,” Reeves said. “That’s really what it was. I know I’m a scorer. So it wasn’t that at all. It was just me being aggressive.”
That mentality, and Reeves ability to improve this season, led him this week to be named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year in the SEC from the league’s coaches. Reeves shared the award with Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly.
Reeves’ numbers got the attention last Saturday of Arkanas coach Eric Musselman, who has extensive professional basketball coaching experience.
“I mean they could have had both of those other guys play and, combined, couldn’t do what Reeves did,” Musselman said last Saturday. “He played as good as any player that I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching here at Arkansas.
“He played phenomenal. Those other two guys did not play and they put the ball in his hands. He made great decisions and missed five shots. So the productivity for Reeves? How many guys can score 37 points on 17 shots? It doesn’t happen.”
Both those other guys could have been Wallace, whose availability for the SEC Tournament is unknown, CJ Fredrick, who has been out or limited with a rib injury, or Sahvir Wheeler, who has been out eight games and will miss the SEC Tournament and into the NCAA Tournament.
Reeves has been a major point producer for UK as it’s battled to first get back on the solid side for an NCAA Tournament bid, and second to improve its potential seeding and matchup possibilities over the last couple of weeks.
Reeves has been a big part of that, hitting double figures in 15 of Kentucky’s final 17 regular season games while averaging 16.6 points per game, shooting 99-for-219 (45.2%) from the field, 40-for-96 (41.6%) from 3 and improving his defense.
He has begun to realize just how important he is to this team, and Reeves has enough of a veteran mentality to know he has to be ready when he gets on the floor.
Reeves tried to get better prepared physically after he struggled against Vanderbilt.
“More so, take care of my body. In previous games, I didn’t do that as well as I did this game,” Reeves said. “I made sure I got with Geoff [Geoffrey Staton] and made sure I got treatment. It was great. I felt good out there for the 40 minutes.”
The 6-foot-4 wing has also relied on an old friend in his shot making file.
“It’s something I’ve always had, the floater,” Reeves said. “I always do that. Like, ever since I was younger. I’ve always been good at that and have always worked on it.”
“To have that in your game with those big guys down there, 6-11, 6-9, 7-foot, to have that ability to have that runner, it makes the game more simple. You can get fouled really hard, get injured, anything that can happen, but having a floater is just it’s just a good shot to have in your game. It just is.”
