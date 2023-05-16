Antonio Reeves didn’t get invited to the NBA Draft Combine, and he wasn’t one of the eight players called up Sunday night from the G League Elite Camp to attend the combine in Chicago.
Reeves now has a decision to make. Reeves declared for the NBA Draft, testing the waters, and left himself the chance to return to Kentucky if he wanted. One more season in Lexington would be the best choice for his basketball future, and it should be a pretty good lift for UK next season, too.
The transfer from Illinois State became a solid outside scoring threat for Kentucky in the last half of this season. Unfortunately, Reeves had a horrid final game of the season for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, going 1-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-10 from 3-point range in the 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the round of 32.
When UK’s season ended there was speculation that Reeves’ final game would leave him on the non-returning side of the equation when UK’s roster finally does shake out maybe in the next couple of weeks.
The reality now is that Reeves’ return would be good for the Cats as a more consistent outside scorer, and he would give them valuable experience where they have very little now.
If all the prognostication and rankings are right, Kentucky won’t have a talent problem next season. John Calipari was able to sign the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023, with guys like DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Aaron Bradshaw. All four of those freshmen will likely be considered NBA ready after one season at Kentucky.
The talent for UK should be there with that collection of players alone. Ugonna Onyenso is a big man with tons of upside who is returning after briefly thinking about leaving UK early in the “testing the waters” process.
Experience is not there for Kentucky if you look at who is gone, or who could be gone. Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe were invited to the NBA combine, with Wallace and Jacob Toppin definitely leaving UK. Toppin didn’t get invited to the NBA Combine.
Tshiebwe and freshman Chris Livingston declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but retained their college eligibility.
Tshiebwe became the program’s first unanimous National Player of the Year in 2022 after pacing the nation in rebounding and setting numerous records.
He returned for a second season and became just the ninth player in program history to earn consensus All-America honors in at least two seasons. He led the Cats with 16.5 points and a nation-best 13.7 boards per game. Tshiebwe also reportedly made a few million dollars in NIL deals.
It is tough to see where Tshiebwe or Livingston could fit in to this year’s NBA Draft, and it could be best for both of them to return to Kentucky, according to numerous draft analyst and media reports.
A lot of feedback and numbers will come out of the Draft Combine, which runs all this week until May 21. The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft is May 31.
There should be considerable clarity for Kentucky’s roster situation between those two dates.
