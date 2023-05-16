Antonio Reeves didn’t get invited to the NBA Draft Combine, and he wasn’t one of the eight players called up Sunday night from the G League Elite Camp to attend the combine in Chicago.

Reeves now has a decision to make. Reeves declared for the NBA Draft, testing the waters, and left himself the chance to return to Kentucky if he wanted. One more season in Lexington would be the best choice for his basketball future, and it should be a pretty good lift for UK next season, too.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.